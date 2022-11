A Queens man who threatened to shoot a motorist in Bayside over a parking spot has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Jaquan Adams, 29, of Cambria Heights, was sentenced Monday after being convicted in September on gun-related charges for threatening a motorist just before midnight on May 26, 2019 in front of 39-20 Bell Boulevard.

QUEENS, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO