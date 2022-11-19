KILLEEN, Texas — If you have an outstanding warrant in Killeen, you will have the whole month of December to pay off any fines without being arrested. On Tuesday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court announced that it is offering residents a holiday gift of warrant forgiveness starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. You can go to the courthouse, located at 200 E. Avenue D. Ste 1, to pay the fines without arrest.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO