Ha! Killeen, Texas Judge Announces Warrant Forgiveness in Hilarious Video
Here's some good news to warm up to this season. The Municipal Court in Killeen, Texas is offering warrant forgiveness throughout December. The bonus is the video Judge Kris Krishna put out announcing this early Christmas gift. Lol! Stay with me here. 'Tis The Season To Forgive Warrants. So, beginning...
KWTX
Municipal court in Killeen offering warrant forgiveness all of December
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness beginning Dec. 1, 2022 until the end of the year. “Citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested and all warrant fees will be waived,” the court said in a news release.
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Charged After Stray Bullet Strikes Woman
(Killeen, Texas) - I'm sad to report that a Fort Hood soldier was recently arrested and charged after police say he mishandled a firearm and injured an innocent bystander. Khadeeja Umana with KXXV-TV recently reported that 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was charged with deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building, person after being arrested over the past weekend.
LIST | Thousands on outstanding warrant list in Killeen, have December to pay fees with no arrest
KILLEEN, Texas — If you have an outstanding warrant in Killeen, you will have the whole month of December to pay off any fines without being arrested. On Tuesday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court announced that it is offering residents a holiday gift of warrant forgiveness starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. You can go to the courthouse, located at 200 E. Avenue D. Ste 1, to pay the fines without arrest.
KWTX
Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight. It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot...
KWTX
Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
Fort Hood soldier identified, arrested after Killeen weekend shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department released the identity of the Fort Hood soldier who was arrested following a shooting that happened over the weekend in Killeen. Police say 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was arrested after officers were called to the area of Suzie Street and Andover...
Fugitive wanted in murder of missing Waco woman captured in Hamilton
A fugitive wanted in the murder of a missing Waco woman was captured at a residence in Hamilton on Monday.
1 injured during overnight shooting in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — One person was injured following a shooting in Temple early Tuesday morning, according to the Temple Police Department. Police were called out to the 400 block of North 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female victim was shot, police said.
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
fox44news.com
Donations needed for Killeen Animal Services
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep our furry friends warm. The animals inside the facility are in desperate need of new or slightly-used blankets and towels. These items ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.
Police looking for woman they say stole from south Austin Walmart, attacked employee
It happened at the Walmart located at 710 East Ben White Boulevard on October 20, at 5:21 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage of her exiting the store.
fox44news.com
Waco hosts annual Tree of Angels Dedication
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department is once again hosting its Tree of Angels event. Every year the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition and the Waco PD Victim Services Unit honor and remember those who are victims of crime. They are asking people bring an angel...
KWTX
Young man sentenced to 15 years in prison in killing of Belton teen
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Timothy Joseph Grouss, 18, on Nov. 21, 2022, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the murder of Belton teenager Fernando Martinez in August 2020. Grouss was 16 years old at the time Martinez, 16, was fatally shot near the Lions...
fox44news.com
Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
