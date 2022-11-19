ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KWTX

Municipal court in Killeen offering warrant forgiveness all of December

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness beginning Dec. 1, 2022 until the end of the year. “Citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested and all warrant fees will be waived,” the court said in a news release.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Charged After Stray Bullet Strikes Woman

(Killeen, Texas) - I'm sad to report that a Fort Hood soldier was recently arrested and charged after police say he mishandled a firearm and injured an innocent bystander. Khadeeja Umana with KXXV-TV recently reported that 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was charged with deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building, person after being arrested over the past weekend.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

LIST | Thousands on outstanding warrant list in Killeen, have December to pay fees with no arrest

KILLEEN, Texas — If you have an outstanding warrant in Killeen, you will have the whole month of December to pay off any fines without being arrested. On Tuesday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court announced that it is offering residents a holiday gift of warrant forgiveness starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. You can go to the courthouse, located at 200 E. Avenue D. Ste 1, to pay the fines without arrest.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight. It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

1 injured during overnight shooting in Temple, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — One person was injured following a shooting in Temple early Tuesday morning, according to the Temple Police Department. Police were called out to the 400 block of North 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female victim was shot, police said.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Donations needed for Killeen Animal Services

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep our furry friends warm. The animals inside the facility are in desperate need of new or slightly-used blankets and towels. These items ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco hosts annual Tree of Angels Dedication

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department is once again hosting its Tree of Angels event. Every year the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition and the Waco PD Victim Services Unit honor and remember those who are victims of crime. They are asking people bring an angel...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KILLEEN, TX
Temple, TX
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

