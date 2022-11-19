Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA GULF COAST 67, DREXEL 59
Percentages: FG .350, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Bergens 3-4, Okros 2-6, Washington 2-6, Oden 1-7, House 0-2, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 3). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Bergens 2, Okros 2, Williams 2). Steals: 8 (Moore 3, Bergens 2, Williams 2,...
Porterville Recorder
LOUISIANA 76, SMU 72, OT
Percentages: FG .419, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Williams 4-9, Dalcourt 1-1, Charles 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Garnett 0-1, Brown 0-2, Fulks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Charles 2, Garnett 2, Williams 2, Brown, Lewis). Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Thomas 3, Fulks 2, Charles, Lewis,...
Porterville Recorder
YALE 73, VERMONT 44
Percentages: FG .353, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Veretto 2-7, Gibson 1-2, Deloney 1-4, Hurley 0-1, Duncan 0-2, Fiorillo 0-4, Sullivan 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fiorillo, Sullivan). Turnovers: 12 (Fiorillo 3, Sullivan 3, Hurley 2, Alamutu, Duncan, Penn, Smith). Steals: 6 (Gibson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105
L.A. LAKERS (105) Brown Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Walker IV 8-18 6-7 24, Davis 11-17 15-16 37, Beverley 0-2 0-0 0, Reaves 3-5 5-5 11, Gabriel 0-3 0-0 0, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Nunn 2-4 0-0 4, Schroder 0-6 0-0 0, Westbrook 8-20 3-7 21. Totals 36-85 29-35 105. PHOENIX...
Porterville Recorder
ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5...
CBS Sports
Florida withdraws scholarship offer to QB Marcus Stokes after video surfaces of him rapping racial slur
The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 76, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 46
Percentages: FG .333, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Williams 4-7, Bensalah 1-1, Goodwin 0-1, Redus 0-1, Scaife 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hart 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Scaife, Shaw). Turnovers: 13 (Redus 4, Scaife 3, Williams 2, Goodwin, Mukendi, Thompson, Tynes). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 63, Loyola of Chicago 45
MIAMI (5-1) Harden 5-7 1-1 12, Pendande 5-8 0-0 10, Haley Cavinder 1-7 0-0 2, Erjavec 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Lattimore 3-6 0-0 6, Spearman 1-3 1-2 3, Hanna Cavinder 4-9 0-0 9, Salgues 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 3-5 0-0 6, Roberts 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 29-62 2-3 63.
Porterville Recorder
Kansas St. 96, Nevada 87, OT
NEVADA (5-1) Coleman 4-7 0-2 10, Williams 3-4 2-2 10, Baker 8-13 3-3 19, Blackshear 4-9 9-10 17, Lucas 6-12 4-5 20, Pettigrew 0-5 0-0 0, Davidson 1-2 2-3 4, Powell 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 28-54 22-27 87. KANSAS ST. (5-0) Johnson 8-13 10-11 28, N'Guessan 4-6 0-2 8, Tomlin...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 106
BROOKLYN (106) Durant 9-14 2-2 20, O'Neale 4-4 0-0 11, Claxton 6-7 0-0 12, Irving 10-18 1-1 23, Simmons 4-7 3-6 11, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, J.Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 5-12 2-2 14, Duke Jr. 1-3 0-1 2, Mills 1-3 0-0 3, Sumner 3-3 1-1 7, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-80 9-13 106.
Porterville Recorder
PITTSBURGH 83, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 61
Percentages: FG .365, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Singleton 3-8, Blassingame 2-2, Almonor 1-4, Roberts 1-5, Moore 1-6, Lamaute 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor 2). Turnovers: 15 (Roberts 5, Blassingame 2, Bligen 2, Singleton 2, Tweedy 2, Almonor, Emanuel). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN 66, LIBERTY 52
Percentages: FG .340, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (McGhee 4-13, Rode 3-7, Robinson 1-2, Porter 1-5, Peebles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 17 (McGhee 4, Cleveland 3, Peebles 3, Porter 2, Preston, Robinson, Rode, Venzant, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, McGhee, Rode, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Crowley's Ridge 56
CROWLEY'S RIDGE (0-1) Cousins 6-9 4-4 16, Johnson 6-12 4-4 17, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Bozeman 3-8 1-2 7, Mero 1-3 0-2 3, Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Duncan 0-0 1-2 1, K.Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkerson 1-2 0-0 2, Lazzarino 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 10-14 56.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 110, Denver 108
DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110. DENVER (108)
Porterville Recorder
Morehead St. 114, Kentucky St. 49
KENTUCKY ST. (0-2) Andrews 3-7 2-4 8, Brooks 1-5 0-0 2, Jacobs 5-12 4-8 17, Kong 0-2 1-2 1, Murrell 3-9 0-0 7, Shoyoye 0-0 1-7 1, Mosley 0-3 0-0 0, Blackwell 1-4 1-2 3, Crawley 2-6 2-4 7, Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Lockhart 1-1 1-1 3, Dioum 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 12-28 49.
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57
Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma 95, Arkansas St. 70
OKLAHOMA (5-1) Liz Scott 3-6 1-3 7, Llanusa 5-13 2-2 14, Robertson 3-10 0-0 9, Tot 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 5-8 3-3 14, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Culliton 5-7 1-3 11, Joens 1-4 1-1 4, Reyna Scott 3-4 2-3 8, Tucker 1-3 3-4 5, Vann 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 37-71 13-19 95.
Porterville Recorder
WEBER STATE 77, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 67
Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Steele 4-7, Madden 3-4, Allen 1-1, Cameron 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 2, Steele). Turnovers: 15 (Cameron 4, Simmons 4, Allen 3, Daniels 2, Dibba, Pleasant). Steals: 7 (Daniels 2, Jackson...
Porterville Recorder
Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65
ALBANY (NY) (3-4) Reddish 3-6 0-0 8, Beagle 3-9 1-4 8, Davis 2-6 2-3 6, Little 5-8 0-2 11, Drumgoole 7-15 2-2 20, Patel 1-5 0-0 2, Ketner 2-5 1-2 5, Hutcheson 1-3 0-0 3, Edmead 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-61 7-15 68. PRESBYTERIAN (1-5) Ard...
Porterville Recorder
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT
SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69. ST. JOHN'S (6-0) Jones 7-25 1-1 18, Soriano 6-11 7-9 19, Alexander...
Comments / 0