Arcadia, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FLORIDA GULF COAST 67, DREXEL 59

Percentages: FG .350, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Bergens 3-4, Okros 2-6, Washington 2-6, Oden 1-7, House 0-2, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 3). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Bergens 2, Okros 2, Williams 2). Steals: 8 (Moore 3, Bergens 2, Williams 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
LOUISIANA 76, SMU 72, OT

Percentages: FG .419, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Williams 4-9, Dalcourt 1-1, Charles 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Garnett 0-1, Brown 0-2, Fulks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Charles 2, Garnett 2, Williams 2, Brown, Lewis). Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Thomas 3, Fulks 2, Charles, Lewis,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YALE 73, VERMONT 44

Percentages: FG .353, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Veretto 2-7, Gibson 1-2, Deloney 1-4, Hurley 0-1, Duncan 0-2, Fiorillo 0-4, Sullivan 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fiorillo, Sullivan). Turnovers: 12 (Fiorillo 3, Sullivan 3, Hurley 2, Alamutu, Duncan, Penn, Smith). Steals: 6 (Gibson 2,...
BURLINGTON, VT
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105

L.A. LAKERS (105) Brown Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Walker IV 8-18 6-7 24, Davis 11-17 15-16 37, Beverley 0-2 0-0 0, Reaves 3-5 5-5 11, Gabriel 0-3 0-0 0, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Nunn 2-4 0-0 4, Schroder 0-6 0-0 0, Westbrook 8-20 3-7 21. Totals 36-85 29-35 105. PHOENIX...
PHOENIX, AZ
ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5...
ALBANY, NY
NORTH TEXAS 76, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 46

Percentages: FG .333, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Williams 4-7, Bensalah 1-1, Goodwin 0-1, Redus 0-1, Scaife 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hart 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Scaife, Shaw). Turnovers: 13 (Redus 4, Scaife 3, Williams 2, Goodwin, Mukendi, Thompson, Tynes). Steals: 9...
DENTON, TX
Miami 63, Loyola of Chicago 45

MIAMI (5-1) Harden 5-7 1-1 12, Pendande 5-8 0-0 10, Haley Cavinder 1-7 0-0 2, Erjavec 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Lattimore 3-6 0-0 6, Spearman 1-3 1-2 3, Hanna Cavinder 4-9 0-0 9, Salgues 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 3-5 0-0 6, Roberts 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 29-62 2-3 63.
CHICAGO, IL
Kansas St. 96, Nevada 87, OT

NEVADA (5-1) Coleman 4-7 0-2 10, Williams 3-4 2-2 10, Baker 8-13 3-3 19, Blackshear 4-9 9-10 17, Lucas 6-12 4-5 20, Pettigrew 0-5 0-0 0, Davidson 1-2 2-3 4, Powell 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 28-54 22-27 87. KANSAS ST. (5-0) Johnson 8-13 10-11 28, N'Guessan 4-6 0-2 8, Tomlin...
LAWRENCE, KS
Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 106

BROOKLYN (106) Durant 9-14 2-2 20, O'Neale 4-4 0-0 11, Claxton 6-7 0-0 12, Irving 10-18 1-1 23, Simmons 4-7 3-6 11, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, J.Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 5-12 2-2 14, Duke Jr. 1-3 0-1 2, Mills 1-3 0-0 3, Sumner 3-3 1-1 7, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-80 9-13 106.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH 83, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 61

Percentages: FG .365, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Singleton 3-8, Blassingame 2-2, Almonor 1-4, Roberts 1-5, Moore 1-6, Lamaute 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor 2). Turnovers: 15 (Roberts 5, Blassingame 2, Bligen 2, Singleton 2, Tweedy 2, Almonor, Emanuel). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NORTHWESTERN 66, LIBERTY 52

Percentages: FG .340, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (McGhee 4-13, Rode 3-7, Robinson 1-2, Porter 1-5, Peebles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 17 (McGhee 4, Cleveland 3, Peebles 3, Porter 2, Preston, Robinson, Rode, Venzant, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, McGhee, Rode, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
EVANSTON, IL
Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Crowley's Ridge 56

CROWLEY'S RIDGE (0-1) Cousins 6-9 4-4 16, Johnson 6-12 4-4 17, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Bozeman 3-8 1-2 7, Mero 1-3 0-2 3, Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Duncan 0-0 1-2 1, K.Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkerson 1-2 0-0 2, Lazzarino 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 10-14 56.
Detroit 110, Denver 108

DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110. DENVER (108)
DETROIT, MI
Morehead St. 114, Kentucky St. 49

KENTUCKY ST. (0-2) Andrews 3-7 2-4 8, Brooks 1-5 0-0 2, Jacobs 5-12 4-8 17, Kong 0-2 1-2 1, Murrell 3-9 0-0 7, Shoyoye 0-0 1-7 1, Mosley 0-3 0-0 0, Blackwell 1-4 1-2 3, Crawley 2-6 2-4 7, Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Lockhart 1-1 1-1 3, Dioum 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 12-28 49.
LEXINGTON, KY
CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57

Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
FULLERTON, CA
Oklahoma 95, Arkansas St. 70

OKLAHOMA (5-1) Liz Scott 3-6 1-3 7, Llanusa 5-13 2-2 14, Robertson 3-10 0-0 9, Tot 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 5-8 3-3 14, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Culliton 5-7 1-3 11, Joens 1-4 1-1 4, Reyna Scott 3-4 2-3 8, Tucker 1-3 3-4 5, Vann 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 37-71 13-19 95.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WEBER STATE 77, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 67

Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Steele 4-7, Madden 3-4, Allen 1-1, Cameron 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 2, Steele). Turnovers: 15 (Cameron 4, Simmons 4, Allen 3, Daniels 2, Dibba, Pleasant). Steals: 7 (Daniels 2, Jackson...
ABILENE, TX
Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65

ALBANY (NY) (3-4) Reddish 3-6 0-0 8, Beagle 3-9 1-4 8, Davis 2-6 2-3 6, Little 5-8 0-2 11, Drumgoole 7-15 2-2 20, Patel 1-5 0-0 2, Ketner 2-5 1-2 5, Hutcheson 1-3 0-0 3, Edmead 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-61 7-15 68. PRESBYTERIAN (1-5) Ard...
CLINTON, SC
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT

SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69. ST. JOHN'S (6-0) Jones 7-25 1-1 18, Soriano 6-11 7-9 19, Alexander...
SYRACUSE, NY

