ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Winter Wonderland kicks off Saturday

By Amanda Aguilar via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LBjm_0jGQa6h100

Tickets are selling fast for the Hanford Winter Wonderland. It's nine weeks of holiday fun in the middle of historic downtown!

The Winter Wonderland Zamboni was out on the ice rink Friday morning, as the City of Hanford's Park and Community Services department prepared for Saturday's kickoff.

"He's finishing the ice so when the ice skaters come, it is a perfectly smooth surface," said Brad Albert, director of Parks and Community Services.

Civic Park has slowly transformed into a winter wonderland.

"This is really a family-friendly event, and we want to appeal to all ages," Albert said.

The Hanford Winter Wonderland is back for its second year.

There's a bigger ice rink, seating areas to stay warm, food, drinks and entertainment.

City officials said they didn't hold back this time around after all the positive feedback last year.

"Everyone said it was wonderful. It's the first time Hanford has ever done anything like that," Albert said. "It's really fun to be embraced by the community."

The winter wonderland also brings holiday fun to the downtown businesses.

"Our core of downtown -- it's about four to five blocks of restaurants and boutiques, all owned by small business owners who live right here in our community," explained Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford.

Main Street Hanford is partnering with the City for the event.

According to the executive director, it's made Hanford a destination for people around California.

"From Southern California to Northern California, but mainly throughout the Central Valley, people were visiting and shopping and dining," said Brown. "We heard from business owners that restaurants were busier than ever."

Organizers expect these next nine weeks to, once again, be busy -- with tickets to the ice skating sessions selling fast.

More information can be found on hanfordwinterwonderland.com .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clovisroundup.com

Children’s Electric Christmas Parade to arrive into Old Town December 3rd

On Saturday night, December 3rd the holiday spirit will be in full swing in Old Town Clovis. This is when the streets will fill with families watching the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade hosted by the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club. Every December, Clovis residents look forward to the Clovis...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In

Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Sub-freezing temperature brings Freeze Warning to the San Joaquin Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Freeze Warning is on the horizon and coming Monday to the San Joaquin Valley. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, sub-freezing temperatures are highly likely to arrive in the early hours. The Freeze Warning is said to begin at 2 a.m. and will run through 8 a.m.
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Mayor Wants This Thanksgiving to Go to the Dogs (and Cats Too!)

Just four months after its summer opening, the new Valley Animal Shelter is at capacity. The shelter, just north of Fresno Yosemite International Airport, is at its limit of 360 cats and dogs. But Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer has a solution: a drive-thru foster program called Operation Wishbone. On Tuesday...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day

Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy