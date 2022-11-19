ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

fox56news.com

Kentucky Thanksgiving weather looks promising

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you are hitting the road for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, our weather looks fantastic. Not just our weather, but neighboring states and most of the lower 48 look dry. Locally, expect pleasant highs near 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Your Thanksgiving holiday is...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather this week: Beautiful leading up to Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Welcome back to the 50s! Not the era, I’m talking about the temperatures. Highs reach the low to mid 50s under lots of sunshine. Great weather to put up your outdoor Christmas decorations. If you are hitting the road for Thanksgiving on Wednesday,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired

The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are …. Nov. 22: Busy airports, a light show, and orange …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 22, 2022. Holidays bring family, joy, and lots of waste in …. The holidays are known...
LEXINGTON, KY
14news.com

Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees. A statement from the National Forest Service said permits are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online. A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.
GOLDEN POND, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday

Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday in an effort to reduce collision fatalities to zero. Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the …. Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday in an effort to reduce collision fatalities to zero. Nov. 22: Busy airports, a light show, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern Kentucky as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Help will remain available, the agency said. The centers...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

GoodGiving Challenge helps Kentucky nonprofits

The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign called the Good Giving Challenge on Giving Tuesday. Funds raised will help hundreds of nonprofits across Kentucky. GoodGiving Challenge helps Kentucky nonprofits. The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign called the Good Giving Challenge on...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
WHITESBURG, KY
spectrumnews1.com

More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Brand new Kentucky Lottery game draws for first time tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first drawing for a new Kentucky Lottery game is happening Monday night. The "Kentucky Five" game is exclusive to the Bluegrass State and will draw for the first time at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $1 to play. It is similar to Powerball and Mega Millions...
KENTUCKY STATE

