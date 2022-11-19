Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Kentucky Thanksgiving weather looks promising
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you are hitting the road for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, our weather looks fantastic. Not just our weather, but neighboring states and most of the lower 48 look dry. Locally, expect pleasant highs near 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Your Thanksgiving holiday is...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather this week: Beautiful leading up to Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Welcome back to the 50s! Not the era, I’m talking about the temperatures. Highs reach the low to mid 50s under lots of sunshine. Great weather to put up your outdoor Christmas decorations. If you are hitting the road for Thanksgiving on Wednesday,...
WKYT 27
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It started with a question from viewers who noticed a plane flying loops over their hometown late at night. After they reached out, WKYT Investigates dug into it and found that the plane was doing the same thing for weeks in different parts of the state.
fox56news.com
The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired
The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are …. Nov. 22: Busy airports, a light show, and orange …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 22, 2022. Holidays bring family, joy, and lots of waste in …. The holidays are known...
14news.com
Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
wymt.com
Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
wdrb.com
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
wymt.com
Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees. A statement from the National Forest Service said permits are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online. A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.
kentuckytoday.com
Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
fox56news.com
Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday
Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday in an effort to reduce collision fatalities to zero. Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the …. Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday in an effort to reduce collision fatalities to zero. Nov. 22: Busy airports, a light show, and...
Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kentuckytoday.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern Kentucky as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Help will remain available, the agency said. The centers...
WKYT 27
Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
fox56news.com
GoodGiving Challenge helps Kentucky nonprofits
The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign called the Good Giving Challenge on Giving Tuesday. Funds raised will help hundreds of nonprofits across Kentucky. GoodGiving Challenge helps Kentucky nonprofits. The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign called the Good Giving Challenge on...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
spectrumnews1.com
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
WLKY.com
Brand new Kentucky Lottery game draws for first time tonight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first drawing for a new Kentucky Lottery game is happening Monday night. The "Kentucky Five" game is exclusive to the Bluegrass State and will draw for the first time at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $1 to play. It is similar to Powerball and Mega Millions...
WBKO
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Lottery has launched a new daily draw game, Kentucky 5, with the first drawing taking place Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky. It is played similarly to a lotto-style game where...
