wkdzradio.com
U-Haul Truck Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also reportedly took a...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported to police she was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an acquaintance of the woman allegedly grabbed her and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made in connection to...
wevv.com
Man arrested after stabbing in Madisonville
Police say a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky late Friday. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a stabbing that happened on Pride Place around 10 p.m. Friday. The 911 caller told officers that 34-year-old Marvin Rice had stabbed...
wevv.com
Police: Madisonville man assaults officers after escaping from custody
A Madisonville, Kentucky man who was being arrested on a warrant is facing new charges after escaping from custody and assaulting officers during his arrest, accord to authorities. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were serving an arrest warrant on East Broadway Street early Monday morning around 2:30 a.m. when...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening
On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A man was charged after a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says he attempted to stop Andrew Scott on West 7th Street for not having a license plate and he fled at speeds of up to 90 mph. He reportedly turned onto Major Lane, Pyle Lane, LC Avenue, then Pat Avenue hitting several mailboxes and a street sign before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Pat Avenue.
wkdzradio.com
Construction Equipment And Tools Taken In Hopkinsville Theft
Construction equipment and tools were reported stolen on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say ceramic tiles, a socket set, and a marine battery were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a total value of $1,790. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
Three charged with drug trafficking in Oak Grove
One woman and two men are facing drug charges after police reportedly went to an Oak Grove home to deliver an arrest warrant Saturday morning.
Kentucky man arrested for alleged mass shooting threats
A Hart County man is facing terroristic threatening charges after allegedly sending messages regarding mass shootings.
WBKO
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
Portland Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Pedestrian Hit and Run
On 11/20/2022, at around 6:40 PM, a pedestrian on TGT Road was struck by a vehicle sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was near the intersection of Highway 109 and TGT Road in Portland, Tennessee. The victim who was struck advised Officers the driver pulled over and initially spoke...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg Sheriff's Department recover possible stolen trailer
The Trigg County Sheriff's Department has seized a trailer that they believe is stolen. The trailer was recovered through an investigation on a separate theft case. They say that the VIN and data plate has been removed, but hope that the rightful owner will recognize this trailer. Anyone that has...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Grand Jury Returns Assault Indictments
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several felony indictments Friday including for assault. 35-year old Eboni Nichole Neylon, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravating circumstances, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man
A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
whopam.com
Assault suspect incompetent to stand trial, will be admitted to WSH
The felony assault charge has been dismissed against the man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January, as he is not competent to stand trial. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly caused major injuries to a 43-year old Pembroke woman during the...
whopam.com
Indictments returned for assault, manufacturing methamphetamine
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for assault and manufacturing methamphetamine. Indicted for second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and second-degree disorderly conduct is 35-year-old Eboni Neylon of Hopkinsville. She allegedly she slashed the tires on a vehicle, struck it with a metal bat and assaulted a woman on the scene with a bat before hitting another vehicle and almost hitting a man with her SUV as she left.
Endangered Child Alert canceled for 2-year-old in Robertson County; Grandmother in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Children Alert for a 2-year-old from Robertson County after she was found safe.
Stewart County authorities arrest man accused throwing nails on Antioch Road
For weeks, someone has been tossing nails and barbwire on Antioch Road, flattening peoples' tires, but it's all over now as the sheriff said they caught the suspect.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year-old Charity Jordan was southbound when she slowed down for a vehicle turning into the Waffle House parking lot and her vehicle was hit from behind by a truck driven by 17-year-old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
