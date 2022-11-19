ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

WEBER STATE 77, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 67

Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Steele 4-7, Madden 3-4, Allen 1-1, Cameron 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 2, Steele). Turnovers: 15 (Cameron 4, Simmons 4, Allen 3, Daniels 2, Dibba, Pleasant). Steals: 7 (Daniels 2, Jackson...
ABILENE, TX
Porterville Recorder

Morehead St. 114, Kentucky St. 49

KENTUCKY ST. (0-2) Andrews 3-7 2-4 8, Brooks 1-5 0-0 2, Jacobs 5-12 4-8 17, Kong 0-2 1-2 1, Murrell 3-9 0-0 7, Shoyoye 0-0 1-7 1, Mosley 0-3 0-0 0, Blackwell 1-4 1-2 3, Crawley 2-6 2-4 7, Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Lockhart 1-1 1-1 3, Dioum 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 12-28 49.
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

LOUISIANA 76, SMU 72, OT

Percentages: FG .419, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Williams 4-9, Dalcourt 1-1, Charles 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Garnett 0-1, Brown 0-2, Fulks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Charles 2, Garnett 2, Williams 2, Brown, Lewis). Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Thomas 3, Fulks 2, Charles, Lewis,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Porterville Recorder

Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85

ORAL ROBERTS (3-3) Vanover 7-18 1-2 18, Abmas 5-12 6-6 17, Jurgens 4-12 2-2 11, McBride 7-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-6 0-0 11, Phipps 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 11-12 85. UTAH ST. (5-0) Funk 6-11 0-0 18, Dorius 2-4 0-0 4,...
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 113, Memphis 109

SACRAMENTO (113) Barnes 7-13 8-8 26, Murray 1-8 0-0 2, Sabonis 3-8 3-6 9, Fox 11-21 5-6 32, Huerter 6-10 2-4 18, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Metu 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Monk 5-13 2-3 14. Totals 39-90 20-27 113. MEMPHIS (109) Brooks 6-16...
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Crowley's Ridge 56

CROWLEY'S RIDGE (0-1) Cousins 6-9 4-4 16, Johnson 6-12 4-4 17, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Bozeman 3-8 1-2 7, Mero 1-3 0-2 3, Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Duncan 0-0 1-2 1, K.Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkerson 1-2 0-0 2, Lazzarino 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 10-14 56.
Porterville Recorder

MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 70, MARIST 59

Percentages: FG .380, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Farris 2-7, Brickner 1-2, Cooley 1-3, Gardner 1-4, Harris 1-7, Salton 0-1, Daughtry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooley 2, Daughtry). Turnovers: 14 (Cooley 4, Harris 3, Gardner 2, Belton, Daughtry, Farris, Ingo, Saint-Furcy). Steals: 5...
MARYLAND STATE
Porterville Recorder

MOUNT ST. MARY'S 69, PACIFIC 65

Percentages: FG .443, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Lipscomb 2-2, Benjamin 2-5, Leffew 2-6, Thomas 2-6, Adebayo 0-1, Tinsley 0-1, Gibson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barton 2, Leffew, Tinsley). Turnovers: 13 (Leffew 3, Barton 2, Cordilia 2, Tinsley 2, Benjamin, Gibson, Jefferson, Thomas).
STOCKTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

YALE 73, VERMONT 44

Percentages: FG .353, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Veretto 2-7, Gibson 1-2, Deloney 1-4, Hurley 0-1, Duncan 0-2, Fiorillo 0-4, Sullivan 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fiorillo, Sullivan). Turnovers: 12 (Fiorillo 3, Sullivan 3, Hurley 2, Alamutu, Duncan, Penn, Smith). Steals: 6 (Gibson 2,...
BURLINGTON, VT
Porterville Recorder

NO. 10 CREIGHTON 90, NO. 9 ARKANSAS 87

Percentages: FG .585, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Nembhard 3-4, Scheierman 3-5, Farabello 1-3, Kaluma 0-1, S.Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma). Turnovers: 16 (Kaluma 6, Alexander 2, Kalkbrenner 2, Nembhard 2, Scheierman 2, Farabello, S.Mitchell). Steals: 5 (Alexander 2, Kaluma...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN 66, LIBERTY 52

Percentages: FG .340, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (McGhee 4-13, Rode 3-7, Robinson 1-2, Porter 1-5, Peebles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 17 (McGhee 4, Cleveland 3, Peebles 3, Porter 2, Preston, Robinson, Rode, Venzant, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, McGhee, Rode, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
EVANSTON, IL
Porterville Recorder

North Texas 76, Paul Quinn 46

PAUL QUINN (0-1) Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 4-9 0-0 8, Redus 1-6 2-4 4, Tynes 0-1 2-4 2, Williams 5-11 2-4 16, Bensalah 2-4 0-0 5, Hart 1-4 2-2 4, Scaife 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-1 1-2 3, Mukendi 1-1 0-0 2, Mingo 0-0 0-1 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 9-17 46.
DENTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 73, ALCORN STATE 61, 2OT

Percentages: FG .304, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Brewton 2-3, McQuarter 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Wade 0-3, Joshua 0-6, Thorn 0-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kendall). Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 6, Joshua 4, Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Anderson, Thorn, Wade). Steals: 8 (Wade 3, Brewton, Joshua,...
EL PASO, TX
Porterville Recorder

TOWSON 83, COPPIN STATE 67

Percentages: FG .414, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Blue 4-8, Tarke 2-5, Titus 1-1, Sessoms 1-5, Battle 0-1, Steers 0-1, Tekavcic 0-1, Winston 0-2, Hood 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blue, Steers, Tekavcic). Turnovers: 5 (Sessoms 2, Steers, Tekavcic, Winston). Steals: 6 (Tarke 4,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

PITTSBURGH 83, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 61

Percentages: FG .365, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Singleton 3-8, Blassingame 2-2, Almonor 1-4, Roberts 1-5, Moore 1-6, Lamaute 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor 2). Turnovers: 15 (Roberts 5, Blassingame 2, Bligen 2, Singleton 2, Tweedy 2, Almonor, Emanuel). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT

SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69. ST. JOHN'S (6-0) Jones 7-25 1-1 18, Soriano 6-11 7-9 19, Alexander...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5...
ALBANY, NY
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 110, Denver 108

DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110. DENVER (108)
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA GULF COAST 67, DREXEL 59

Percentages: FG .350, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Bergens 3-4, Okros 2-6, Washington 2-6, Oden 1-7, House 0-2, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 3). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Bergens 2, Okros 2, Williams 2). Steals: 8 (Moore 3, Bergens 2, Williams 2,...
WASHINGTON STATE

