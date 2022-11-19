Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
WEBER STATE 77, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 67
Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Steele 4-7, Madden 3-4, Allen 1-1, Cameron 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 2, Steele). Turnovers: 15 (Cameron 4, Simmons 4, Allen 3, Daniels 2, Dibba, Pleasant). Steals: 7 (Daniels 2, Jackson...
Morehead St. 114, Kentucky St. 49
KENTUCKY ST. (0-2) Andrews 3-7 2-4 8, Brooks 1-5 0-0 2, Jacobs 5-12 4-8 17, Kong 0-2 1-2 1, Murrell 3-9 0-0 7, Shoyoye 0-0 1-7 1, Mosley 0-3 0-0 0, Blackwell 1-4 1-2 3, Crawley 2-6 2-4 7, Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Lockhart 1-1 1-1 3, Dioum 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 12-28 49.
LOUISIANA 76, SMU 72, OT
Percentages: FG .419, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Williams 4-9, Dalcourt 1-1, Charles 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Garnett 0-1, Brown 0-2, Fulks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Charles 2, Garnett 2, Williams 2, Brown, Lewis). Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Thomas 3, Fulks 2, Charles, Lewis,...
Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85
ORAL ROBERTS (3-3) Vanover 7-18 1-2 18, Abmas 5-12 6-6 17, Jurgens 4-12 2-2 11, McBride 7-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-6 0-0 11, Phipps 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 11-12 85. UTAH ST. (5-0) Funk 6-11 0-0 18, Dorius 2-4 0-0 4,...
Sacramento 113, Memphis 109
SACRAMENTO (113) Barnes 7-13 8-8 26, Murray 1-8 0-0 2, Sabonis 3-8 3-6 9, Fox 11-21 5-6 32, Huerter 6-10 2-4 18, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Metu 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Monk 5-13 2-3 14. Totals 39-90 20-27 113. MEMPHIS (109) Brooks 6-16...
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Crowley's Ridge 56
CROWLEY'S RIDGE (0-1) Cousins 6-9 4-4 16, Johnson 6-12 4-4 17, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Bozeman 3-8 1-2 7, Mero 1-3 0-2 3, Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Duncan 0-0 1-2 1, K.Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkerson 1-2 0-0 2, Lazzarino 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 10-14 56.
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 70, MARIST 59
Percentages: FG .380, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Farris 2-7, Brickner 1-2, Cooley 1-3, Gardner 1-4, Harris 1-7, Salton 0-1, Daughtry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooley 2, Daughtry). Turnovers: 14 (Cooley 4, Harris 3, Gardner 2, Belton, Daughtry, Farris, Ingo, Saint-Furcy). Steals: 5...
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 69, PACIFIC 65
Percentages: FG .443, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Lipscomb 2-2, Benjamin 2-5, Leffew 2-6, Thomas 2-6, Adebayo 0-1, Tinsley 0-1, Gibson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barton 2, Leffew, Tinsley). Turnovers: 13 (Leffew 3, Barton 2, Cordilia 2, Tinsley 2, Benjamin, Gibson, Jefferson, Thomas).
YALE 73, VERMONT 44
Percentages: FG .353, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Veretto 2-7, Gibson 1-2, Deloney 1-4, Hurley 0-1, Duncan 0-2, Fiorillo 0-4, Sullivan 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fiorillo, Sullivan). Turnovers: 12 (Fiorillo 3, Sullivan 3, Hurley 2, Alamutu, Duncan, Penn, Smith). Steals: 6 (Gibson 2,...
NO. 10 CREIGHTON 90, NO. 9 ARKANSAS 87
Percentages: FG .585, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Nembhard 3-4, Scheierman 3-5, Farabello 1-3, Kaluma 0-1, S.Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma). Turnovers: 16 (Kaluma 6, Alexander 2, Kalkbrenner 2, Nembhard 2, Scheierman 2, Farabello, S.Mitchell). Steals: 5 (Alexander 2, Kaluma...
NORTHWESTERN 66, LIBERTY 52
Percentages: FG .340, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (McGhee 4-13, Rode 3-7, Robinson 1-2, Porter 1-5, Peebles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 17 (McGhee 4, Cleveland 3, Peebles 3, Porter 2, Preston, Robinson, Rode, Venzant, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, McGhee, Rode, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
North Texas 76, Paul Quinn 46
PAUL QUINN (0-1) Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 4-9 0-0 8, Redus 1-6 2-4 4, Tynes 0-1 2-4 2, Williams 5-11 2-4 16, Bensalah 2-4 0-0 5, Hart 1-4 2-2 4, Scaife 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-1 1-2 3, Mukendi 1-1 0-0 2, Mingo 0-0 0-1 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 9-17 46.
UTEP 73, ALCORN STATE 61, 2OT
Percentages: FG .304, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Brewton 2-3, McQuarter 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Wade 0-3, Joshua 0-6, Thorn 0-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kendall). Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 6, Joshua 4, Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Anderson, Thorn, Wade). Steals: 8 (Wade 3, Brewton, Joshua,...
TOWSON 83, COPPIN STATE 67
Percentages: FG .414, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Blue 4-8, Tarke 2-5, Titus 1-1, Sessoms 1-5, Battle 0-1, Steers 0-1, Tekavcic 0-1, Winston 0-2, Hood 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blue, Steers, Tekavcic). Turnovers: 5 (Sessoms 2, Steers, Tekavcic, Winston). Steals: 6 (Tarke 4,...
PITTSBURGH 83, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 61
Percentages: FG .365, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Singleton 3-8, Blassingame 2-2, Almonor 1-4, Roberts 1-5, Moore 1-6, Lamaute 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor 2). Turnovers: 15 (Roberts 5, Blassingame 2, Bligen 2, Singleton 2, Tweedy 2, Almonor, Emanuel). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT
SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69. ST. JOHN'S (6-0) Jones 7-25 1-1 18, Soriano 6-11 7-9 19, Alexander...
ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5...
Detroit 110, Denver 108
DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110. DENVER (108)
FLORIDA GULF COAST 67, DREXEL 59
Percentages: FG .350, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Bergens 3-4, Okros 2-6, Washington 2-6, Oden 1-7, House 0-2, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 3). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Bergens 2, Okros 2, Williams 2). Steals: 8 (Moore 3, Bergens 2, Williams 2,...
