WKTV
Bosnian Statehood Day honored at Oneida County History Center on Dec. 1
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1. Dr. Sandro Sehic, will be there with a presentation on the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in medieval times up until the war in Bosnia. Discussion will also be had on why so many Bosnians ended up in the Utica area.
Leon Etienne bringing magic show to Old Forge during Christmas on Main Street celebration
OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Illusionist Leon Etienne will be in the Mohawk Valley this holiday season bring his “Magic Rocks!” show to The Strand in Old Forge. Etienne, who was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” is originally from Utica. He will perform during...
Utica Fire Department selling shirts benefitting fellow fire fighter, battling cancer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department is rallying around one of their own, Ehser Kanyaw who is fighting cancer. Kanyaw was diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago and according to one fellow fire fighter is a man of pride who never asks for anything. The department says Kanyaw...
Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out Turkeys. Over 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
Rome brings more holiday cheer to the area with second decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome will begin on Dec. 1 to spread the holiday spirit this season. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber's Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law...
South Utica's Uptown Theatre awarded two grants to aid renovations
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts (UTCA) announced Tuesday, it has recently been awarded two grants to aid it's renovations at their South Utica Location. The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.
Families survey Ilion fire damage in light of day
ILION, N.Y. -- Fire on East Clark Street severely damaged and possibly destroyed one home and one homestead in Ilion Monday evening, and the affected families were able to see the damage in the daylight on Tuesday morning. "I grew up there and the brick house next door, which are...
Knights of St. John asking public for pie donations Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St. John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, Wednesday. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. Weather you make the pies from scratch or buy one from the store, all pie donations are welcome.
Food pantry able to host multiple turkey giveaways thanks to generous donations
UTICA, N.Y. -- Thanks to generous donations this year, the Utica Food Pantry was able to hold a second turkey giveaway on Monday and will hold a third on Wednesday. The pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 18 and still had some leftover.
Cliff's Local Market raises $30,000 for autism awareness
UTICA, N.Y. -- Cliff's Local Market raised $30,000 for autism awareness through the sale of puzzle pieces. From Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, Cliff's led their third-annual Autism Awareness Campaign for The Kelberman Center. The money raised will help to ensure quality autism services for those in the community who need it.
Help Office for the Aging give gifts to older adults this holiday season
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging will be placing gift tags on a Holiday Tree in their Office, representing older adults who may not receive any gifts for the holidays this year. Each tag represents one individual and will give details about them including some gift ideas. Anyone...
Oneida Indian Nation 'Passage of Peace' returns during Native American Heritage Month
VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation “Passage of Peace” art installation along the Thruway has returned this year during Native American Heritage Month to promote peace and raise awareness about OIN history. Seven of the illuminated teepees are on display on the westbound side of the...
Donated snacks to be sent to Africa for National Guard Members
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the staff of the Veteran’s Outreach Center, packed donated snacks that will be sent to National Guard members serving in Africa. "I sincerely appreciate all our guard members do to keep us all safe and hope this small token of appreciation...
Half-Moon Orchestra prepares for Christmas concert
WKTV - Mark your calendars for Saturday December 10th at 2:30 pm. That's when you can hear some great music for a great cause. The Half-Moon Orchestra will be performing "A Christmas Carol Concert" at the James A. Meyer Performing Arts Center in the New Hartford High School. The family friendly concert will feature a number of memorable Christmas classics, and rumor has it, there will even be special appearances by Old Saint Nick himself, and Mr. Humbug, Ebenezer Scrooge.
Auditorium Drive in Utica Now a One-Way Street
A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
Clear your mind and learn to meditate at the Oneida YMCA on Dec. 7
Oneida, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will be offering an introduction to meditation and reiki class on Dec. 7. Reiki practitioners, Lisa Godfrey and Kristen Sullivan will teach breathing techniques to help calm your mind and brain. Godfrey is also an energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki and practices Usui...
13 displaced after 2 homes heavily damaged by fire in Ilion
ILION, N.Y. -- Thirteen people were displaced Monday after two homes were damaged by fire on East Clark Street in Ilion. The first calls to 911 came in shortly after 5 p.m. Deputy Chief in Charge Andy Monahan told NewsChannel 2 that when firefighters arrived on the scene there were two buildings on fire. They believe the wind caused the flames to spread to the second house.
High school seniors in Herkimer get creative with Thanksgiving activities
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Seniors at the Herkimer Central School District got creative in English class this year, participating in Thanksgiving activities with a theme of "being thankful." Students participated in multiple activities including one where they practiced sending a professional email. Students picked a current school staff member that they...
