WKTV

Bosnian Statehood Day honored at Oneida County History Center on Dec. 1

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1. Dr. Sandro Sehic, will be there with a presentation on the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in medieval times up until the war in Bosnia. Discussion will also be had on why so many Bosnians ended up in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out Turkeys. Over 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome brings more holiday cheer to the area with second decorating contest

ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome will begin on Dec. 1 to spread the holiday spirit this season. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber's Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law...
ROME, NY
WKTV

South Utica's Uptown Theatre awarded two grants to aid renovations

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts (UTCA) announced Tuesday, it has recently been awarded two grants to aid it's renovations at their South Utica Location. The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Families survey Ilion fire damage in light of day

ILION, N.Y. -- Fire on East Clark Street severely damaged and possibly destroyed one home and one homestead in Ilion Monday evening, and the affected families were able to see the damage in the daylight on Tuesday morning. "I grew up there and the brick house next door, which are...
ILION, NY
WKTV

Knights of St. John asking public for pie donations Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St. John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, Wednesday. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. Weather you make the pies from scratch or buy one from the store, all pie donations are welcome.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Food pantry able to host multiple turkey giveaways thanks to generous donations

UTICA, N.Y. -- Thanks to generous donations this year, the Utica Food Pantry was able to hold a second turkey giveaway on Monday and will hold a third on Wednesday. The pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 18 and still had some leftover.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Cliff's Local Market raises $30,000 for autism awareness

UTICA, N.Y. -- Cliff's Local Market raised $30,000 for autism awareness through the sale of puzzle pieces. From Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, Cliff's led their third-annual Autism Awareness Campaign for The Kelberman Center. The money raised will help to ensure quality autism services for those in the community who need it.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Donated snacks to be sent to Africa for National Guard Members

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the staff of the Veteran’s Outreach Center, packed donated snacks that will be sent to National Guard members serving in Africa. "I sincerely appreciate all our guard members do to keep us all safe and hope this small token of appreciation...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Half-Moon Orchestra prepares for Christmas concert

WKTV - Mark your calendars for Saturday December 10th at 2:30 pm. That's when you can hear some great music for a great cause. The Half-Moon Orchestra will be performing "A Christmas Carol Concert" at the James A. Meyer Performing Arts Center in the New Hartford High School. The family friendly concert will feature a number of memorable Christmas classics, and rumor has it, there will even be special appearances by Old Saint Nick himself, and Mr. Humbug, Ebenezer Scrooge.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

Auditorium Drive in Utica Now a One-Way Street

A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Clear your mind and learn to meditate at the Oneida YMCA on Dec. 7

Oneida, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will be offering an introduction to meditation and reiki class on Dec. 7. Reiki practitioners, Lisa Godfrey and Kristen Sullivan will teach breathing techniques to help calm your mind and brain. Godfrey is also an energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki and practices Usui...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

13 displaced after 2 homes heavily damaged by fire in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. -- Thirteen people were displaced Monday after two homes were damaged by fire on East Clark Street in Ilion. The first calls to 911 came in shortly after 5 p.m. Deputy Chief in Charge Andy Monahan told NewsChannel 2 that when firefighters arrived on the scene there were two buildings on fire. They believe the wind caused the flames to spread to the second house.
ILION, NY
WKTV

High school seniors in Herkimer get creative with Thanksgiving activities

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Seniors at the Herkimer Central School District got creative in English class this year, participating in Thanksgiving activities with a theme of "being thankful." Students participated in multiple activities including one where they practiced sending a professional email. Students picked a current school staff member that they...
HERKIMER, NY

