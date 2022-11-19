Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Family Dollar Location Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit
DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after allegedly killing neighbor over package dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he killed his neighbor over a package dispute then barricaded himself inside his home. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Craig Lackey, 59, shot and killed 61-year-old Michele Elder. Detroit police responded to a home...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged for shooting neighbor in head, leaving her dead in street, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged for shooting his neighbor in the head and leaving her dead in the street, officials said. Detroit police were called at 6:47 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a home in the 8500 block of Robson Street on the city’s west side.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after shooting driver with BB gun, blowing out car window on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit driver was shot at by someone wielding a BB gun over the weekend. The Michigan State Police received a report around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 when a call came in that someone had been struck by a BB gun while driving on I-696 in Warren.
Suspect in custody after driver shot with BB gun on I-696 in Macomb County: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, a driver called 911, just before 5:30 p.m.. to report that someone had shot at his car with a BB gun along westbound I-696, between Hoover Rd. and Mound Rd. in Warren.
fox2detroit.com
Case still unsolved 2 years after man murdered while sitting in vehicle in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Investigators are still looking for information that leads them to the person who killed a man in Detroit two years ago. Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle in the 15000 block of Novara Street near Rex Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, when two unknown males approached each side. The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and shot Wright.
fox2detroit.com
Man accidentally shoots self with unholstered pistol while driving on I-94
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport on Tuesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the 43-year-old Grosse Isle man had a pistol in his waistband without a holster when he shifted it, and it fired around 5:30 a.m. The man has a concealed pistol license, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man faces possible life sentence after carjacking woman at Sterling Heights Walmart
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after carjacking an elderly woman outside a Walmart in Sterling Heights, officials said. The incident happened Nov. 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mound Road, according to authorities. Police said Jason Graves,...
Lawsuit filed against 4 Warren police officers who allegedly 'savagely beat' 16-year-old during arrest for catalytic converter theft
A lawsuit has been filed against four Warren police officers, claiming they “savagely beat” a 16-year-old while arresting him back in May 2021 for stealing a catalytic converter.
Detroit barricaded gunman charged in fatal shooting of neighbor over Amazon package, police say
Detroit Police were called to a home on Robson, near Joy and Greenfield, on Thursday around 6:45 a.m. They found the victim, Michele Elder, 61, lying face down in the street in front of her house with a gunshot wound to her head.
Father, 1-year-old son found in running vehicle died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Detroit police say
A father and his 1-year-old child died Monday afternoon after police say after they sustained carbon monoxide poisoning from being in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Person firing BB gun on I-696 hits other driver in arm, shatters their window
WARREN, Mich. – Police have arrested a person accused of firing a BB gun at a vehicle while traveling on I-696 in Warren, striking the other driver and shattering a window. At about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Michigan State Police received a report that a man was shot at with a BB gun while driving on westbound I-696 between Hoover and Mound roads. Authorities say they examined the driver and his vehicle, and found the man was struck in the arm with a BB, and that the read passenger window was shattered. There was also damage to the driver’s dashboard panel.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit officer accused of waving gun at girlfriend while wearing body armor, driving drunk
MONROE, Mich. – A Detroit police officer is facing charges after he drunkenly waved a gun at his girlfriend while trying to pick her up from a venue in Monroe and then drove away from the scene, authorities said. Monroe County deputies and Michigan State Police troopers received a...
Active police situation in Eastpointe, officials telling public to avoid the area
Police in Eastpointe are asking the public to avoid a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road Tuesday night as there is a heavy police presence for an investigation.
Michigan Man Shot a Neighbor in the Head Over Misdelivered Amazon Package: Police
A man allegedly shot his neighbor to death over a misdelivered Amazon package. Michael Craig Lackey, 59, landed in handcuffs with the Detroit Police Department after a standoff on Friday. Officers said they found victim Michele Elder, 61, dead on a front lawn. “It came down to him really just...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Twos students shot outside Detroit high school and two officers hurt in crash while responding
DETROIT – Two Detroit officers and three others were injured in a crash Monday while police were responding to a shooting that left two students hurt outside Henry Ford High School. Shooting outside Henry Ford High School. Officers were called around 3:40 p.m. Monday (Nov. 21) to a location...
candgnews.com
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of 5-year-old boy
MOUNT CLEMENS — The driver who police said hit a 5-year-old boy and left the scene of the crash on the border of Warren and Center Line in June 2021 has been ordered to serve 20 to 40 years in prison. On Nov. 10, Maurice Sumler, 23, was sentenced...
Police respond to shooting outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit
Police responded to the scene, Monday afternoon, at Henry Ford High School at 20000 Evergreen Rd., just south of 8 Mile Rd., on the city’s northwest side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man, 1-year-old child found dead in Detroit after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning
DETROIT – A father and son were found dead after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in Detroit on Monday. According to the Detroit Police Department, a father in his 20′s and his one-year-old son died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police say the man and the...
fox2detroit.com
Man and his 1-year-old son found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning inside garage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police say a 20-year-old man and his 1-year-old son died of carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday. The two were inside a running vehicle with the garage door closed at a residence near the intersection of Mercier and Martin streets. Police say they were found by...
Comments / 0