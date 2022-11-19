WARREN, Mich. – Police have arrested a person accused of firing a BB gun at a vehicle while traveling on I-696 in Warren, striking the other driver and shattering a window. At about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Michigan State Police received a report that a man was shot at with a BB gun while driving on westbound I-696 between Hoover and Mound roads. Authorities say they examined the driver and his vehicle, and found the man was struck in the arm with a BB, and that the read passenger window was shattered. There was also damage to the driver’s dashboard panel.

