Romeo, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit

DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Case still unsolved 2 years after man murdered while sitting in vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Investigators are still looking for information that leads them to the person who killed a man in Detroit two years ago. Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle in the 15000 block of Novara Street near Rex Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, when two unknown males approached each side. The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and shot Wright.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accidentally shoots self with unholstered pistol while driving on I-94

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport on Tuesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the 43-year-old Grosse Isle man had a pistol in his waistband without a holster when he shifted it, and it fired around 5:30 a.m. The man has a concealed pistol license, police said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Person firing BB gun on I-696 hits other driver in arm, shatters their window

WARREN, Mich. – Police have arrested a person accused of firing a BB gun at a vehicle while traveling on I-696 in Warren, striking the other driver and shattering a window. At about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Michigan State Police received a report that a man was shot at with a BB gun while driving on westbound I-696 between Hoover and Mound roads. Authorities say they examined the driver and his vehicle, and found the man was struck in the arm with a BB, and that the read passenger window was shattered. There was also damage to the driver’s dashboard panel.
WARREN, MI
candgnews.com

Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of 5-year-old boy

MOUNT CLEMENS — The driver who police said hit a 5-year-old boy and left the scene of the crash on the border of Warren and Center Line in June 2021 has been ordered to serve 20 to 40 years in prison. On Nov. 10, Maurice Sumler, 23, was sentenced...
WARREN, MI

