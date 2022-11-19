UCLA, USC football fans gear up for Victory Bell game

Let the trash talk begin. Both UCLA and USC fans are gearing up for the antics and pranks ahead of their annual grudge match.

"There's a lot of pranks that happen between us and USC so we don't want anyone to mess with the status," said UCLA student Josie Goodson.

Students and fans like Goodson have boarded up the Bruin bear statue in a box to protect it from any mischievous Trojan Fans.

Over in Exposition Park, the Trojan Knights, the oldest school spirit organization is on "Tommy Watch." They've not only protected their iconic Tommy Trojan statue by wrapping it in duct tape but have also camped out by his side throughout the entire week to stop any Bruin fans looking to cause some trouble.

"We've seen some attempted shenanigans," said USC student Abby Lutz. "Some UCLA kids have tried to take pictures in front of Tommy Trojan and we make sure we get in the pictures and boo so they don't get good ones."

On Saturday, the underdog UCLA Bruins look to hold on to the coveted Victory Bell in their annual crosstown rivalry game against the No. 7 USC Trojans.

"I'm just looking for a good game and to get revenge from last year," said USC student Jake Palmieri.

The Trojans are not only looking to reclaim the Victory Bell but are hoping to claim a spot in the PAC-12 title game, inching them closer to a berth in the College Football playoffs.

The excitement on both sides has been building all week as a sell-out crowd of 70,000 fans is expected to pack into the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium.

"We're playing at home and that helps us," said UCLA Student Joe Valadez. "We're the UCLA Bruins and that helps us. Bruins by 12."

Despite the annual antics, the mariachi singers from both schools showed a sign of solidarity by performing together for the first time on UCLA's campus Friday.

"You can just tell people are ready to root on their team," said UCLA student Cal Randall. "It's gonna be a good day."

