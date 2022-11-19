Colorado Rockies extend Kinley, pick up veteran reliever Suter and non-tender Hampson

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brent Suter throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson

The Colorado Rockies continue to shape their roster, extending RHP Tyler Kinley for three seasons and picking up LHP Brent Suter off waivers from the Brewers on Friday. They also non-tendered utility player Garrett Hampson.

They have one spot open on their 40-man roster.

Kinley, who was up for arbitration, is now locked down until 2025, with a club option for 2026. He was lights-out at the start of last season and had a 0.75 ERA before needing season-ending elbow surgery. He's expected back mid-season, and will continue to take on late-innings for the Rockies.

Kinley is the fifth extension that general manager Bill Schmidt has executed since officially taking over at the end of the 2021 season. Kyle Freeland, Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz, Daniel Bard and Antonio Senzatela all also signed long-term deals in the past year.

Suter, 33, was drafted out of Harvard by the Brewers in 2012 and debuted for the team in 2016. Primarily a starter earlier in his career, Sutter has transitioned to relief work over the past few seasons. He had a 3.78 ERA in 66.2 innings pitched last year.

The Rockies agreed to a one-year deal hours after acquiring him to avoid arbitration.

Suter has already experienced the challenges of pitching at altitude, having spent part of two seasons in Colorado Springs. His addition gives the Rockies bullpen, who had a league-worst 4.85 ERA in 2022, a second left-handed and another veteran to help lead to young group.

As for Hampson, he has been the Rockies' go-to utility guy for the last five seasons with his ability to play every field position except the corner outfield spots. His bat, though, wasn't as dynamic — he hit .211 with a .287 OBP last season. Hampson saw little playing time in the second half of the season as the surge of younger players took over.

He was projected to be owed $2.1 million this year according to MLB trade rumors, and the Rockies have younger, more well-rounded players who now have major-league experience and can take over his spot.

The Rockies though, already lacking in speed, are now considerably worse off in that area with Hampson and Sam Hilliard, their two fastest players last season, gone. Hilliard was traded to the Braves earlier this month. Top prospect Zac Veen is on the rise, and he's shown in the minor leagues and Arizona Fall League the potential to be a threat on the base paths and a potential lead off guy.

These moves cap off a busy week for the Rockies, who earlier agreed to a one-year deal with Dinelson Lamet to avoid arbitration and acquired Nolan Jones from the Guardians. The Rockies also added five prospects to their 40-man roster, including former top prospect Riley Pint.