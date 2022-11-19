ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powdersville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wspa.com

'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations

'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations. 'It's been challenging' — Spartanburg Soup Kitchen ….
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Middle school teacher in Greenwood County charged, district confirms

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 52 announced that a teacher assigned to Edgewood Middle School was recently charged by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately until further investigation. According to officials, they will continue cooperating fully with...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bus driver shortage causes route charges in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced bus route schedule changes due to a shortage of drivers. Starting on Nov. 22, South Church and North Church will switch to a Saturday schedule and Crestview and South Liberty will switch to a Saturday schedule starting at 2:30 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to house fire in Anderson County

Officials investigating after body found in Greenville Co. Better 'longevity and health': Older workers age 75-and-older increasing. Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
hotelnewsresource.com

Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan Breaks Ground in South Carolina

Extended Stay America celebrated the groundbreaking of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan property located in Duncan, South Carolina. The franchised property is being developed and managed by VMV Capital and is located off I-85 in Spartanburg County between Greenville and Spartanburg. The four-story, 88-room Extended Stay America Premier...
DUNCAN, SC
wspa.com

Anderson Co. overdose death rate

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier. Greenwood Co. teacher facing child sex crimes charges. A teacher in Greenwood County has been arrested and is facing multiple child sex crimes charges.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

County Council discusses controversial books in children’s section of library

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Council met Monday night and discussed multiple topics, including whether certain books belong in the library. The discussion was not on the agenda for the meeting, but multiple people brought it up during the public comment section. Several of these people were with a group known as Christian Families Against Destructive Decision. The group argued that some books in the section are inappropriate and should be removed.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

