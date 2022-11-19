Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
wspa.com
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations. 'It's been challenging' — Spartanburg Soup Kitchen …. 'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations.
FOX Carolina
Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
FOX Carolina
Middle school teacher in Greenwood County charged, district confirms
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 52 announced that a teacher assigned to Edgewood Middle School was recently charged by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately until further investigation. According to officials, they will continue cooperating fully with...
Upstate restaurant holds fundraiser for trooper injured in hit-and-run
Chic-Fil-A in Greenville began a fundraiser Monday to benefit a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper that was injured in a hit-and-run in October.
FOX Carolina
Bus driver shortage causes route charges in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced bus route schedule changes due to a shortage of drivers. Starting on Nov. 22, South Church and North Church will switch to a Saturday schedule and Crestview and South Liberty will switch to a Saturday schedule starting at 2:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to house fire in Anderson County
Officials investigating after body found in Greenville Co.
WYFF4.com
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Humane Society asks community to help keep doors open
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is asking for community help in order to keep the shelter open. According to LCHS, they are facing the possibility of closing their doors in January 2023 if they do not secure enough funds. They provided a list of...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
hotelnewsresource.com
Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan Breaks Ground in South Carolina
Extended Stay America celebrated the groundbreaking of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan property located in Duncan, South Carolina. The franchised property is being developed and managed by VMV Capital and is located off I-85 in Spartanburg County between Greenville and Spartanburg. The four-story, 88-room Extended Stay America Premier...
wspa.com
Anderson Co. overdose death rate
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier. Greenwood Co. teacher facing child sex crimes charges. A teacher in Greenwood County has been arrested and is facing multiple child sex crimes charges.
‘It’s been challenging,’ Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen is preparing to serve more than 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving.
Bus driver shortage impacts schedules in Spartanburg
The City of Spartanburg will change some bus routes due to a shortage of drivers.
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
wspa.com
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property
FOX Carolina
County Council discusses controversial books in children’s section of library
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Council met Monday night and discussed multiple topics, including whether certain books belong in the library. The discussion was not on the agenda for the meeting, but multiple people brought it up during the public comment section. Several of these people were with a group known as Christian Families Against Destructive Decision. The group argued that some books in the section are inappropriate and should be removed.
FOX Carolina
Shaw University files complaint over traffic stop in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina). - Shaw University announced during a press conference on Monday, November 21, that the school filed an official complaint with the United States Department of Justice to ask for them to investigate an October traffic stop involving the Spartanburg and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Offices.
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner to be hosted in Greer
There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.
