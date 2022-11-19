Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: What are options for solar in Summit County?
I’d love to get solar panels on my house, but I live in the woods and my roof is shaded most of the day. Are there any other options?. Rooftop solar sure is sexy, but there are a variety of reasons why it might not be a good fit for everyone. So, if you rent, live under the cover of trees, or worry about the upfront cost of panels, can you still benefit from solar electricity?
Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses
VAIL — Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Capping short-term rentals, winter weather and a new book’s take on Copper Mountain and Frisco
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Frisco and Copper Mountain Resort are the subject of a new coming-of-age and adventure book, ‘Ski Bum’. Colin Clancy lived vicariously through stories when he was young, and he hopes to share a...
Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
NextFifty Initiative awards $30K grant to Summit County Community & Senior Center
The NextFifty Initiative, which aims to improve the quality of life in older adults, announced $120,642 in grants to five organizations in central Colorado. One of those is the Summit County Community & Senior Center, which received a $30,000 grant. The organizations that received funds serve older adults in a...
Avalanche closes I-70 near Loveland Ski Area Monday; Vail Pass skiers trigger slide Saturday
“Deep blue, Alpine” skies and “soft, glittering snow” enticed four skiers to take turns down a north-facing slope near Uneva Peak close to Vail Pass Saturday, Nov. 19, but as the second skier carved down the backcountry run, the snow collapsed around him. The first skier was...
Man makes Guinness World Records history with rail grind at Beaver Creek
Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie is ‘honored’ to be next House speaker
For four years, Rep. Julie McCluskie has represented Summit County, as well as Delta, Gunnison, Lake and Pitkin counties, in the Colorado House of Representatives. After redistricting, she will represent House District 13, which contains Jackson, Grand, Summit, Lake and Park counties and the majority of Chaffee County. Throughout her...
Frisco Nordic Center wins Best Nordic Ski Area for Best of Summit 2022
Summit County is an outdoor lover’s paradise during the winter. With so many accessible activities to choose from, it is hard to not constantly be doing something even when winter storms bring frigid conditions. One place visitors go is the Frisco Nordic Center, which won the category of Best...
Building Hope to present 5Point Adventure Film Festival in Breckenridge in December
The community is invited for an evening of outdoor films in December. The 5Point Adventure Film Festival, presented by Building Hope Summit County, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. According to a news release, 5Point Film curates and...
