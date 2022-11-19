ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, CO

Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: What are options for solar in Summit County?

I’d love to get solar panels on my house, but I live in the woods and my roof is shaded most of the day. Are there any other options?. Rooftop solar sure is sexy, but there are a variety of reasons why it might not be a good fit for everyone. So, if you rent, live under the cover of trees, or worry about the upfront cost of panels, can you still benefit from solar electricity?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses

VAIL — Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation

Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie is ‘honored’ to be next House speaker

For four years, Rep. Julie McCluskie has represented Summit County, as well as Delta, Gunnison, Lake and Pitkin counties, in the Colorado House of Representatives. After redistricting, she will represent House District 13, which contains Jackson, Grand, Summit, Lake and Park counties and the majority of Chaffee County. Throughout her...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Frisco Nordic Center wins Best Nordic Ski Area for Best of Summit 2022

Summit County is an outdoor lover’s paradise during the winter. With so many accessible activities to choose from, it is hard to not constantly be doing something even when winter storms bring frigid conditions. One place visitors go is the Frisco Nordic Center, which won the category of Best...
FRISCO, CO

