DALLAS – Before Michael Porter Jr. left the arena late Friday night, he sat at his locker engaged in an extended conversation with an unlikely source. Reserve forward Vlatko Cancar spent considerable time talking with Porter, who struggled through a second consecutive unsettling shooting night. Porter finished just 4 of 15 from the field for 10 points, and only 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Over the last two games – both losses and both without two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic – Porter’s combined for just 5-of-23 shooting for 15 total points.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO