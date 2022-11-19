WATCH: Wendell Green finds Jaylin Williams for the slam vs Texas Southern

Green has been phenomenal in the early going this season, and he just had another highlight.

Auburn basketball is in a fight with Texas Southern right now.

The Tigers are shooting less than 40% from the floor and less than 12% from deep with a 19-15 lead over the Tigers of TSU.

However, there are highlight plays still being made.

Wendell Green Jr. drove into the paint and found Jaylin Williams for the two-handed slam. It was another nifty pass from Green, who is averaging 4.3 assists per contest this season to go along with his 17.3 points.

Williams, the recipient of the pass, leads all Tigers with five points.

You can watch the highlight assist below.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Auburn football coaching hot board: Dabo Swinney in the mix?

Mississippi radio host adds details to reports of a Kiffin, Ole Miss extension

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch