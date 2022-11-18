ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenexthoops.com

Locked on Women’s Basketball: A new era in WNBA front offices

It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. In this episode, host Jackie Powell is joined by not one, but two guests to discuss the ongoing changes to WNBA front offices and coaching staffs. The Next’s Connecticut Sun beat reporter Jacqueline LeBlanc joins in the wake of the Sun hiring Stephanie White as their next head coach. Washington Mystics beat reporter Jenn Hatfield joins just days after it was announced that Mike Thibault would step away from coaching and remain solely as the team’s general manager.
MINNESOTA STATE
thenexthoops.com

Locked on Women’s Basketball: Where would Azzi Fudd rank in the 2023 WNBA Draft?

This week’s episode of Locked on Women’s Basketball analyzes the highs and lows of the college season so far, from standout performances to a plethora of injuries. Early in the episode, co-hosts Hunter Cruse and Em Adler break down top-25 matchups between Tennessee and Indiana and between Texas and UConn. In the latter matchup, an 83-76 UConn win, Huskies sophomore Azzi Fudd dazzled with 32 points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter. Though Fudd isn’t eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft, Hunter poses the hypothetical question of how high she would be picked if she were. Here’s some of Em’s response:
TENNESSEE STATE
KCTV 5

East High School in Missouri Class 3 State soccer championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - East High School is set to play in the Missouri Class 3 state championship game for soccer on Saturday. The Bears won their semifinal matchup 2-0 over Glendale. On Saturday at 1:30 p.m. they’ll take on Webster Groves in Fenton, Missouri. East is 20-2-1...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy