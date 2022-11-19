Read full article on original website
Chelly Pfeif
4d ago
Make harsher laws and higher bails and people won’t get out and reoffend so quickly
Reply
12
vfr1200x jcm71
3d ago
they are boys. both are trying to get into medical school to help humanity and the youngest wants to study environmental sustainability. they both love there mommy
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Man arrested for attempting to burn down apartment on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say tried to set fire to his Northeast Side apartment on multiple occasions. Roger Ray Roel, 38, has been charged with arson-habitat/place of assembly, a first-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant...
Sheriff’s office: Texas woman burns down boyfriend’s house in Atascosa
ATASCOSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman they alleged burned down her boyfriend’s house after another woman answered his phone. Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary of a habitation and arson, according to a post by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, authorities […]
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
APD: 28 year old dies after fight near brewery, investigation underway
Austin police are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in north Austin on Nov. 6.
foxsanantonio.com
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
KTSA
San Antonio Police find man with gunshot wound walking through East Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating the shooting of a man on the east side early Monday morning. In this case, investigators are trying to find out where the 40-year-old victim was shot after he was found walking along J Street and Roland with a gunshot wound in his back.
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after repeated outbursts toward female sergeants
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who repeatedly yelled at female sergeants in a series of incidents this spring was suspended 15 days, BCSO discipline records show. Deputy Aaron Holleman engaged in the outbursts toward sergeants who are women from March to May of this year,...
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
foxsanantonio.com
Shooting victim not cooperating with police after being found shot in back on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are having a hard time finding out why a man was shot in the back early Monday morning. Police responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. along Roland and J Street on the East Side. When they arrived, police said they found the man walking with...
Man gets 10 years in jail for deadly hit-and-run crash in Leander
A man pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge earlier this month after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in Leander over two years ago.
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty officer shoots at suspect who stole vehicle at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and failed to stop when officers attempted to stop him. The incident happened at the 5500 block of Old Pearsall Road after 4 p.m. Police say that a man’s Dodge Charger was stolen at gunpoint....
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
foxsanantonio.com
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was struck and killed by a driver after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument with his girlfriend, police say. The incident happened at around 12:13 a.m. where police were called to the 5800 block of NW Loop 410.
Six years later | Family of missing Maria Llamas waits as investigators work to identify remains found
POTEET, Texas — Missing for six years. The disappearance of Maria Llamas is a cold case, according to San Antonio Police. Llamas was last seen at The Poteet Flea Market where she was shopping with her husband. At some point, she wandered off and surveillance video captured her final...
KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
foxsanantonio.com
Teen fighting for life after being shot by 15-year-old on the Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot by a teen on the Southwest Side of town Friday afternoon, according to San Antonio police. When officers arrived at the 2300 block of SW Military Dr., officers found a 16-year-old victim shot once in the abdomen. Witnesses...
fox7austin.com
Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
Driver facing charges after hitting, killing man who had gotten out of his car on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument, police say. It happened around 12:13 a.m. on NW Loop 410 at the Ingram Rd exit on the northwest side of town. Police say...
SWAT called to assist APD in serving arson warrant
Austin Police said SWAT had to be called to an apartment complex in southeast Austin Friday afternoon while it was serving a felony warrant.
KSAT 12
Guadalupe County Sheriff warns of scam callers targeting area residents
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an active phone scam that’s targeting area residents in an effort to collect money. According to the GCSO, the scam calls are from someone claiming to be Chief Davenport, telling the victim they have warrants for failure to appear. Deputies...
Comments / 15