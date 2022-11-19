ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 15

Chelly Pfeif
4d ago

Make harsher laws and higher bails and people won’t get out and reoffend so quickly

Reply
12
vfr1200x jcm71
3d ago

they are boys. both are trying to get into medical school to help humanity and the youngest wants to study environmental sustainability. they both love there mommy

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified

SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
CEDAR PARK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy