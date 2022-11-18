ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knelson Brings Her ‘A’ Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Faith Knelson won one A Final and placed third in another to lead the Vanderbilt swimming team on the final days of the Gamecock Invitational at the Carolina Natatorium. The Commodores ended the three-day meet with 629 points, placing third in the field of seven schools...
The Greatest Opportunity Yet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Nov. 5, staring at a 3-6 record and five-game losing streak, Vanderbilt’s postseason hopes were hanging by the thinnest of threads. Two weeks later the Commodores have their biggest game in four years ahead of them. “It’s all part of the journey,” Vanderbilt head...
Gators Go Down In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mike Wright threw for three scores and Ray Davis added 122 yards on the ground to lift Vanderbilt to a 31-24 SEC victory over Florida Saturday at FirstBank Stadium. Up 14-12 late in the third quarter, Wright found Gavin Schoenwald from 10 yards out and Ben...
It's Game Day

All the links you need to follow Vanderbilt's game versus Florida. 11 a.m CT • FirstBank Stadium • Nashville, Tenn. Catch-up on everything Vanderbilt football from game week …. Lea’s Goal to Neutralize Florida Rushing Attack (Alyssa Lang & Andraya Carter/Out of Pocket/SEC Network) Wright’s Positivity Paid...
Commodores Top Seed Going Into Final Day

MILLSBORO, Del. — Vanderbilt threw it into high gear and cruised past five opponents to easily grab the No. 1 seed at the Hawk Classic on Saturday. The Commodores finished the 10 qualifying games 242 pins ahead of second-place North Carolina A&T in earning the top seed for the second consecutive tournament.
Dores Out in Front After Day 1 in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. — Vanderbilt used a powerful rally to overcome a chilly start and leads the 18-team field after the first day of Maryland-Eastern Shore’s Hawk Classic. Delaware State is in second and North Carolina A&T third. The Commodores won their last four matches after struggling in their...
Comeback Falls Short Against St. Joe's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A late fourth-quarter run came up short as Vanderbilt suffered its first loss this season, falling 67-59 to Saint Joseph’s on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vandy (5-1) was trying to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2011-12, when the Dores won their...
Season Comes to an End in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Vanderbilt’s 2022 campaign came to an end Friday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium as the Commodores fell 2-1 to No. 12 Northwestern in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt kept pace with the fourth-seeded Wildcats on Friday, a week after the Dores knocked...
Dores Sprint Past Eagles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence scored 17 points and Vanderbilt basketball limited Morehead State to 27 percent shooting from the floor in picking up a 76-43 victory over the Eagles Friday at Memorial Gymnasium. Lawrence hit 8 of 11 shots from the floor and added five rebounds, with his...
