Vanderbilt basketball blows out Morehead State for first home win

Vanderbilt basketball's freshmen and walk-ons got a lot of run in the second half of Friday's game against Morehead State. The contest got out of hand early as the Eagles struggled to score. With the Commodores leading by 25 at halftime, they emptied the bench in the second half en route to the 76-43 win.

While the second half was sloppier than the first half from Vanderbilt (2-2), the overall effort was much stronger than its previous two home games, losses to Southern Miss and Memphis . A cohesive defensive effort and a balanced offensive performance put away the Eagles (2-3) early at Memorial Gymnasium.

"Just a sense of urgency was there," coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "I think those guys were really disappointed. Take nothing away from Southern Miss, they were a better team than we were that night. They made shots, they made plays. I thought they played harder and tougher and I thought that was a big message for us. We can't let anybody come in and play harder than us."

FLORIDA SCOUTING REPORT Vanderbilt football vs. Florida: Scouting report, score prediction

WINNING IMPACT Vanderbilt football: Impact of win over Kentucky goes beyond the record

FALL BASEBALL Vanderbilt baseball pitching shines, offense a concern in David Williams Fall Classic

Early run

Vanderbilt dominated the middle part of the first half, going on a 20-2 run at one point. The Commodores' defense was stifling, preventing Morehead State from getting quality shots.

Tyrin Lawrence served as the backup point guard with both other traditional options, Paul Lewis (flu) and Trey Thomas (sprained MCL), out. Lawrence put on a show offensively with 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Otherwise, it was a balanced attack offensively, with no other player in double digits. Eleven different players scored.

Morehead State missed its first 12 attempts from 3-point range before finally making one. Vanderbilt also dominated on the boards, collecting 50 rebounds to 33 from the Eagles. Liam Robbins and Jordan Wright led the team with seven rebounds each.

"I think a focal point this is a week for us was pushing out against the threes and letting the big handle the five on his own," Lawrence said. "So we didn't want to give up any easy looks. We've been working on that all week, taking away the perimeter and making them beat us on the inside."

Freshmen time

In the second half, freshmen Noah Shelby, Lee Dort, Malik Dia and Colin Smith saw significant time and Vanderbilt played smaller lineups with Dort at center to give regular centers Liam Robbins and Quentin Millora-Brown a spell.

Dia was the top performer of the group. He hit two 3-pointers and tallied nine total points and two rebounds. Shelby also hit two triples to finish with eight points and two rebounds. Dort had one point and three rebounds, while Smith had two points, three rebounds and one assist.

"Malik Dia, he's just a talent. He's just got to make sure that he understands time and score, the right shots and things like that," Stackhouse said. "But he's just a talented player. Colin Smith does a lot of things. He's one of those Swiss Army knives, he can do a lot of things, he can score a little bit, he defends, he's in the right spot, rebounds for us, really a carbon copy of who Jordan has been for us. ... And then Dort, it's just, he's playing behind two guys that are really experienced. But you see what he brings, when he gets on the floor, he's a real presence, he protects the rim."

Up next

Vanderbilt heads to Anaheim for the Wooden Legacy tournament next. The Commodores will open against St. Mary's on Wednesday at 11 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball blows out Morehead State for first home win