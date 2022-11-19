Read full article on original website
Union Pacific CEO Called to Hearing in Washington as Risk of Rail Strike Rises
The Surface and Transportation Board is calling Union Pacific management including CEO Lance Fritz to appear at hearings about the freight railroad's use of embargoes. The request for testimony comes as rails and labor unions move dangerously close to a strike which could shut down the national freight transportation network.
Annual Report Finds Dangerous and Recalled Toys Remain Easy to Buy in Illinois
With holiday shopping fully underway, an annual report from the Illinois Public Interest Research Group Education Fund found that recalled toys remain easy to purchase in the state, even though their sale is illegal. The 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" report included an investigation in which the Illinois PIRG Education...
Michigan Man Arrested in Threats to FBI Director Chris Wray, Rep. Garamendi
A Michigan man was arrested for allegedly threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray after allegedly making death threats two weeks earlier against Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif. The 32-year-old man, identified as Neil Matthew Walter, had at least one registered handgun, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Walter's parents told...
Here Are the Documents Illinois Residents Need to Apply for REAL ID Cards
In just over six month's time, an ordinary driver's license will no longer permit U.S. residents to fly within the country, and Illinois residents will need to obtain new REAL ID-compliant identification. Starting May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant...
Final Deadline For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal Just Over a Week Away
After numerous deadline extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the course of the past two years, Illinoisans who have yet to renew their driver's license or ID card must do so soon. Thursday, Dec. 1 marks the end of the final extension for driver's license and ID card renewal,...
Alabama Is Pausing Executions After 3rd Failed Lethal Injection
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw motions seeking execution dates...
Departing Sec. of State Jesse White Discusses His Life in Public Service
Secretary of State Jesse White, who has served in his position for nearly a quarter-century, will leave office soon, but even as he reflects on his career, he says he still has more to accomplish. White, first elected to office in 1998, has often been the state’s vote-getter in his...
Man Accused of Fatal Shooting at Chicago Greyhound Bus Station Arrested in Alabama
Chicago police say that a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another individual at a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side has been arrested by the FBI in Alabama. According to police, charges are pending against 26-year-old Rodnee Miller, who was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal...
Parents Welcome Twins From Embryos Frozen 30 Years Ago
An Oregon couple welcomed twins from embryos that were frozen 30 years ago — what some experts believe could be the longest frozen embryos to result in a live birth. Twins Lydia and Timothy were born on Oct. 31 to Philip and Rachel Ridgeway, from embryos that were frozen on April 22, 1992.
