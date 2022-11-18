Read full article on original website
Minnesota Daily
Gophers women’s basketball struggles in Fargo, recovers at home
The Gophers traveled to North Dakota to take on the North Dakota State University Bison. Minnesota opened the game with a solid 10-4 lead. The Bison, however, were in control by the end of the first half, scoring the final seven points to put them up 28-27. Minnesota was scoreless in the final 2:30 of play.
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU’s Grace Link Named Academic All-League
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – North Dakota State sophomore distance runner Grace Link was voted to The Summit League's Academic All-League Team for the 2022 cross country season, it was announced Wednesday. Link (Plymouth, Minn. / Wayzata HS) was the top finisher for the Summit League champion Bison at the...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Wraps Homestand Against Northern Colorado
The North Dakota State (3-0) women's basketball team wraps its homestand hosting Northern Colorado (3-1) on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scheels Center. Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be on the call for the game on Bison 1660. Watch: The game will be available on WDAY...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Volleyball Begins Summit League Championship Against Sixth-Seeded North Dakota
The third-seeded North Dakota State (20-10, 13-5 Summit) volleyball team is set to take on sixth-seeded North Dakota (12-17, 9-9 Summit) in the quarterfinal round on Thursday at 7:00 p.m., at the Summit League Championship in Omaha, Neb. MATCH COVERAGE. The quarterfinal rounds will be available on The Summit League...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Travel to Albuquerque for Three Games at Lobo Classic
The Games: The North Dakota State men's basketball team (1-4) will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., to play three games at the Lobo Classic on Nov. 25-27. Nov. 25 vs. Northern Colorado 8:30 p.m. CT / 7:30 p.m. MT. Nov. 26 at New Mexico 6 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. MT.
Battle returns, Garcia's OT winner leads Gophers over Cal Baptist
Garcia's jumper with five seconds remaining led the Gophers to a 62-61 victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
krwc1360.com
2022 KRWC Wright County Area Football Awards
The story around the state in fall sports was the surprise season of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in football. The Lakers went from zero wins to the state tournament this fall! Dassel-Cokato the defending state champs lost a shootout to Watertown-Mayer in the section finals, while many other Wright County Area teams had successful season’s. Below are the top performers and teams from the 2022 Wright County Area football season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. California Baptist: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: California Baptist 3-1; Minnesota 3-1 The California Baptist Lancers will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Lancers picked up a 73-64 victory over the Washington Huskies this past...
siouxfalls.business
Jodi’s Journal: Minnesota, don’t write off your neighbor to the west
You know things have changed when a Chick-fil-A struggles to stay open. That was the case for more than two years nearly every time I passed by Concourse C at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. There were times the passenger traffic was so light flying through in 2020 and 2021...
tcbmag.com
Kashkari: To Remain Competitive, Minnesota Needs More People
If Minnesota wants to remain competitive regionally and nationally, we’re going to need more people to move here. That was one of the takeaways from a recent Minnesota Chamber of Commerce luncheon discussion with Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Citing a slew...
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
Video: Water skiers cruise frigid Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – File this one under "Only in Minnesota."Viewer Chad Thelen sent in a video of multiple water skiers braving a frigid Prior Lake Sunday.Temps were in the high 20s, but it felt a bit cooler due to wind chill.
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
valleynewslive.com
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargodome officials are now investigating claims of an employee allegedly using discriminatory language during a discussion while working Saturday’s NDSU Bison vs UND Fighting Hawks game. A video was sent to us by a whistleblower, who states a day worker was asked to take...
thesource.com
Lil Durk Affiliate Lamron Quan and KD Shoot and Kill Each Other in North Dakota
According to several news reports, two men shot and killed one another after an argument Saturday morning in Fargo, North Dakota, and it was later discovered the two men knew each other, with one of them being an affiliate of Chicago drill star Lil Durk. The report states that the...
rejournals.com
Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie
The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
