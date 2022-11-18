ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Minnesota Daily

Gophers women’s basketball struggles in Fargo, recovers at home

The Gophers traveled to North Dakota to take on the North Dakota State University Bison. Minnesota opened the game with a solid 10-4 lead. The Bison, however, were in control by the end of the first half, scoring the final seven points to put them up 28-27. Minnesota was scoreless in the final 2:30 of play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU’s Grace Link Named Academic All-League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – North Dakota State sophomore distance runner Grace Link was voted to The Summit League's Academic All-League Team for the 2022 cross country season, it was announced Wednesday. Link (Plymouth, Minn. / Wayzata HS) was the top finisher for the Summit League champion Bison at the...
FARGO, ND
NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Women’s Basketball Wraps Homestand Against Northern Colorado

The North Dakota State (3-0) women's basketball team wraps its homestand hosting Northern Colorado (3-1) on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scheels Center. Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be on the call for the game on Bison 1660. Watch: The game will be available on WDAY...
FARGO, ND
NDSU Bison Athletics

Bison Travel to Albuquerque for Three Games at Lobo Classic

The Games: The North Dakota State men's basketball team (1-4) will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., to play three games at the Lobo Classic on Nov. 25-27. Nov. 25 vs. Northern Colorado 8:30 p.m. CT / 7:30 p.m. MT. Nov. 26 at New Mexico 6 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. MT.
FARGO, ND
krwc1360.com

2022 KRWC Wright County Area Football Awards

The story around the state in fall sports was the surprise season of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in football. The Lakers went from zero wins to the state tournament this fall! Dassel-Cokato the defending state champs lost a shootout to Watertown-Mayer in the section finals, while many other Wright County Area teams had successful season’s. Below are the top performers and teams from the 2022 Wright County Area football season.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
tcbmag.com

Kashkari: To Remain Competitive, Minnesota Needs More People

If Minnesota wants to remain competitive regionally and nationally, we’re going to need more people to move here. That was one of the takeaways from a recent Minnesota Chamber of Commerce luncheon discussion with Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Citing a slew...
MINNESOTA STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota

Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
FARGO, ND
rejournals.com

Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie

The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

