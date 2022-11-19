ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Judge grants motion to preserve evidence after Kenneth Smith execution called off due to inability to gain access to sufficient veins

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Law & Crime

Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence

Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
PHOENIX, AZ
TMZ.com

Nikita Dragun Says She Was Placed In Men's Unit Of Jail, Jail Denies Claim

9:07 AM PT -- 11/10 -- A rep for Miami-Dade Corrections tells TMZ ... "Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) is committed to protecting the rights of the transgender community and of all LGBTQ people. MDCR has procedures in place for the appropriate intake, housing, and medical needs of transgender inmates, and we are committed to ensuring that all inmates in our custody, including transgender persons, are treated appropriately throughout our intake, classification and placement process."
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt

Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Week

Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours

The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday.  Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Death row inmate Richard Glossip granted another temporary reprieve after hidden evidence revealed

Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to Richard Glossip on Thursday, a man who has been on death row since he was convicted of hiring a man to murder his boss in 1997.Mr Glossip’s execution was supposed to take place in the coming weeks, but Mr Stitt’s reprieve will allow an appeals court more time to consider his case. It has been pushed back to February of next year, according to the Associated Press.Mr Glossip was convicted 25 years ago of hiring a motel maintenance man named Justin Sneed to kill his boss, motel owner Barry Van...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court allows four executions across four states within two days

The Supreme Court, within a brief period from Wednesday to Thursday evening, declined to block four separate executions across four states for prisoners on death row. Within that period, the high court rejected final appeals from death row inmates Murray Hooper in Arizona, Stephen Barbee in Texas, and Richard Fairchild in Oklahoma. Barber and Hooper were both executed Wednesday, and Fairchild was executed Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE

