Judge grants motion to preserve evidence after Kenneth Smith execution called off due to inability to gain access to sufficient veins

Kenneth Smith Execution Aborted After Inmate 'Stabbed With Needles for Hour'
Officials spent an hour attempting to insert an IV line into Kenneth Smith's veins before concluding they had run out of time to carry out the execution.
Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court. He...
When does an execution begin? Judge ‘surprised’ at Alabama's answer
It’s not hard to tell when an execution is over, but when does an execution begin?. Attorneys for the state found themselves at odds with the attorneys for Alan Miller when they gave their answer during a federal court hearing held Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. Miller walked away from the state’s first execution attempt on Sept. 22.
Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence
Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Outcry prompts Parole Board to pull plug on releasing convicted killer
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
Judge says Alabama prisoners can’t join DOJ lawsuit over food, medical concerns
A federal judge has told a group of Alabama prisoners they can’t join in on the Department of Justice lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Corrections for their claims about food and medical needs. Earlier this month, 37 inmates at ADOC facilities filed a motion to join in the...
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyers Demand Charges
Attorneys for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyers Demand Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Nikita Dragun Says She Was Placed In Men's Unit Of Jail, Jail Denies Claim
9:07 AM PT -- 11/10 -- A rep for Miami-Dade Corrections tells TMZ ... "Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) is committed to protecting the rights of the transgender community and of all LGBTQ people. MDCR has procedures in place for the appropriate intake, housing, and medical needs of transgender inmates, and we are committed to ensuring that all inmates in our custody, including transgender persons, are treated appropriately throughout our intake, classification and placement process."
Appeals Court weighs Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black's disability claims
Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black told a state appeals court on Tuesday that he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled.
Oklahoma court denies new hearing for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s request for a new evidentiary hearing that his attorneys suggest would prove his innocence in the 1997 beating death of Glossip’s boss at an Oklahoma City motel. Glossip’s attorneys raised several...
Man sentenced to death over jury's wish seeks execution stay
Lawyers for Alabama death row inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the man's upcoming execution
Judge orders Alabama to preserve all evidence from failed execution attempt
Less than 24 hours after the state of Alabama failed to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, a federal judge has ruled the state must preserve all evidence related to the execution attempt and allow Smith’s attorneys to see him. Smith, 57, was set to die by lethal injection on Thursday...
‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt
Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt to executions in Alabama on Monday after a series of failed attempts at lethal injections in the state.
Kenneth Smith's Wife Reveals Chaotic Moments Before Failed Execution
Kenneth Smith's execution was called off after officials concluded they didn't have enough time to complete the procedure before a midnight deadline.
Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours
The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday. Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
Death row inmate Richard Glossip granted another temporary reprieve after hidden evidence revealed
Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to Richard Glossip on Thursday, a man who has been on death row since he was convicted of hiring a man to murder his boss in 1997.Mr Glossip’s execution was supposed to take place in the coming weeks, but Mr Stitt’s reprieve will allow an appeals court more time to consider his case. It has been pushed back to February of next year, according to the Associated Press.Mr Glossip was convicted 25 years ago of hiring a motel maintenance man named Justin Sneed to kill his boss, motel owner Barry Van...
Supreme Court allows four executions across four states within two days
The Supreme Court, within a brief period from Wednesday to Thursday evening, declined to block four separate executions across four states for prisoners on death row. Within that period, the high court rejected final appeals from death row inmates Murray Hooper in Arizona, Stephen Barbee in Texas, and Richard Fairchild in Oklahoma. Barber and Hooper were both executed Wednesday, and Fairchild was executed Thursday.
Arizona death-row prisoner makes last-minute claim to court
An Arizona prisoner scheduled to be executed for the 1980 killings of two people has asked the Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that a survivor had failed to identify him in a photo lineup
