Opp, AL

wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for November 22, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Mostly cloudy skies and an isolated chance for a shower or two can be expected today as a shortwave zips through the region. High temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday as most locations make it up to the mid 60s.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Christian Mission Day dinner in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — With inflation at a 40-year high, non-profits’ in the wiregrass are expecting a larger number of folks needing food assistance this Thanksgiving. In Enterprise, Christian Mission Center Director, Reverand John Belcher, says they’re looking to get a headcount on the number of people who will show up for a meal at their facility Thursday on the Geneva Highway.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass celebrates 60 years of service

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday, November 22nd, the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass is celebrating 60 years of being in business. Executive Director, Phillip Gilley, estimates that over the last six decades about 35,000 kids have been through the program,. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

ESCC hosting holiday art and music showcase

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Enterprise State Community College announced in a press release that they will be holding “Christmas at ESCC” on December 1, an art event that will leave a ‘fa-la-la-la-lasting” impact. The night will begin with a student art exhibit at 5:30 p.m. in...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

LIST: Local street sewer work begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on various streets in Dothan. On Monday, November 21, L&K Construction will start work on the following streets:. Houston Street. Montezuma Avenue. Osceola Street. Choctaw Street. North Herring Street. North Iroquois...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

New recreation and aquatics center in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— The City of Enterprise has announced that the old recreation center is coming down, and a state-of-the-art facility will soon take its place. The new Enterprise Recreation and Aquatics Center will be around 110,000 square feet. This will make it the largest municipal building in the city.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Church addresses congregation about lawsuit concerns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— One of Dothan’s largest churches is taking its own denomination to court and addressed its congregation on Sunday. In a Facebook livestream of Harvest Church’s service, pastor Ralph Sigler addressed some of the rumors regarding the current lawsuit. Harvest Church has not voted yet...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

The 70s are making a comeback this week!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll have a few light showers move across our area this evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees tonight. Wednesday starts off dry and stays that way all day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the 70s for the first time in a long time.
DOTHAN, AL
955wtvy.com

DOTHAN, AL
holmescounty.news

Gratitude pays off for Bonifay woman

With the season of gratitude underway, Sheila Boswell is thankful her perseverance in life has caught the attention of an anonymous benefactor. Boswell shared with readers back in September how she strives to stay positive in life despite living with a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis that permanently altered her appearance and makes everyday life a struggle. Everything from dealing with cruel comments from strangers who don’t understand her condition to a recent cancer diagnosis keeps Boswell on her knees praying for emotional and spiritual strength.
BONIFAY, FL
wdhn.com

Geneva County welcomes multi-million solar panel project

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The Geneva County Commission announced they have approved a new Solar Power project worth $96 million. The project will include the construction and development of placing new solar panels for electricity production. The new solar farm will generate 80 megawatts of power at one time,...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Women found dead in Dothan home identified

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have released the identities of the two women found dead inside of a Dothan residence on Sunday. According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, the victims are 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan. Neither of the two victims lived at […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Television series “Inside the Base” features Fort Rucker

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An episode of the television series, “Inside the Base” features a familiar wiregrass Army base, Fort Rucker. The episode will be available on the Circle Network at 9:30pm CST on November 19. Excerpt from the Circle Network’s website on tonight’s episode:. “Inside...
FORT RUCKER, AL
wdhn.com

Much warmer weather with chances for rain this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be much warmer than last night with lows around seasonable norms in the middle 40s. Tuesday will be another day in the middle 60s. We’ll bring in some cloud cover with a 20-30% chance for light rain. Wednesday will be dry with...
DOTHAN, AL

