Local Ministry to hold Thanksgiving lunch, ready to give 1,000 plates away
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — This Thanksgiving there are many outlets in the Wiregrass that will be giving out warm meals for those in need. That will be the case in Dothan, Natasha Scott has been preparing to give back all year long. She founded Natasha K. Scott Ministries for...
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 22, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Mostly cloudy skies and an isolated chance for a shower or two can be expected today as a shortwave zips through the region. High temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday as most locations make it up to the mid 60s.
Christian Mission Day dinner in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — With inflation at a 40-year high, non-profits’ in the wiregrass are expecting a larger number of folks needing food assistance this Thanksgiving. In Enterprise, Christian Mission Center Director, Reverand John Belcher, says they’re looking to get a headcount on the number of people who will show up for a meal at their facility Thursday on the Geneva Highway.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass celebrates 60 years of service
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday, November 22nd, the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass is celebrating 60 years of being in business. Executive Director, Phillip Gilley, estimates that over the last six decades about 35,000 kids have been through the program,. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the...
ESCC hosting holiday art and music showcase
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Enterprise State Community College announced in a press release that they will be holding “Christmas at ESCC” on December 1, an art event that will leave a ‘fa-la-la-la-lasting” impact. The night will begin with a student art exhibit at 5:30 p.m. in...
Work will soon begin on the new Enterprise rec. and aquatic center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Once complete in two years, the new Enterprise rec. and aquatic center are expected to be a prototype of such just such facilities in Alabama. Today, the plans unveiled what folks can expect to see by early 2025 in the city of progress. Starting Monday...
Rising temps and a couple rain chances ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Mostly cloudy skies and an isolated chance for a shower or two can be expected today as a shortwave zips through the region. High temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday as most locations make it up to the mid 60s. We’ll start...
“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
LIST: Local street sewer work begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on various streets in Dothan. On Monday, November 21, L&K Construction will start work on the following streets:. Houston Street. Montezuma Avenue. Osceola Street. Choctaw Street. North Herring Street. North Iroquois...
New recreation and aquatics center in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— The City of Enterprise has announced that the old recreation center is coming down, and a state-of-the-art facility will soon take its place. The new Enterprise Recreation and Aquatics Center will be around 110,000 square feet. This will make it the largest municipal building in the city.
Church addresses congregation about lawsuit concerns
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— One of Dothan’s largest churches is taking its own denomination to court and addressed its congregation on Sunday. In a Facebook livestream of Harvest Church’s service, pastor Ralph Sigler addressed some of the rumors regarding the current lawsuit. Harvest Church has not voted yet...
The 70s are making a comeback this week!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll have a few light showers move across our area this evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees tonight. Wednesday starts off dry and stays that way all day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the 70s for the first time in a long time.
Local Church Gets Restraining Order
A Dothan church gets a restraining order against United Methodist Church. Harvest Church – Dothan leaders say they will allow the congregation to voter on possibly leaving the denomination. Their concern is the UMC trying to confiscate property if they decide to separate from the organization. United Methodist has approved about 300 requests to leave the denomination this year.
Gratitude pays off for Bonifay woman
With the season of gratitude underway, Sheila Boswell is thankful her perseverance in life has caught the attention of an anonymous benefactor. Boswell shared with readers back in September how she strives to stay positive in life despite living with a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis that permanently altered her appearance and makes everyday life a struggle. Everything from dealing with cruel comments from strangers who don’t understand her condition to a recent cancer diagnosis keeps Boswell on her knees praying for emotional and spiritual strength.
Geneva County welcomes multi-million solar panel project
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The Geneva County Commission announced they have approved a new Solar Power project worth $96 million. The project will include the construction and development of placing new solar panels for electricity production. The new solar farm will generate 80 megawatts of power at one time,...
Carroll wins Turkey Classic, punches ticket to Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Carroll High School is the winner of the second annual Turkey Classic. The Eagles soared over the Greenville Tigers 69-49 in the tournament’s championship game. The win earns the Eagles the final spot in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic for the first time since...
UPDATE: Women found dead in Dothan home identified
UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have released the identities of the two women found dead inside of a Dothan residence on Sunday. According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, the victims are 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan. Neither of the two victims lived at […]
Television series “Inside the Base” features Fort Rucker
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An episode of the television series, “Inside the Base” features a familiar wiregrass Army base, Fort Rucker. The episode will be available on the Circle Network at 9:30pm CST on November 19. Excerpt from the Circle Network’s website on tonight’s episode:. “Inside...
Much warmer weather with chances for rain this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be much warmer than last night with lows around seasonable norms in the middle 40s. Tuesday will be another day in the middle 60s. We’ll bring in some cloud cover with a 20-30% chance for light rain. Wednesday will be dry with...
