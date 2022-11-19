Judge grants motion to preserve evidence after Kenneth Smith execution called off due to inability to gain access to sufficient veins

Read full article on original website
Related
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court order upends Bucks County central DUI court plan
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has derailed pending plans to create a new central court that would hear all driving under the influence cases in the county at its Doylestown Justice Center. In a recent order, the state’s highest court clarified that counties seeking to create new specialized minor judiciary courts...
Comments / 0