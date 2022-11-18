ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Derrick Henry had historic passing performance vs. Packers: 'I call myself a young Peyton Manning'

By Edward Sutelan
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 12: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

The holiday season is upon us, and Week 12's schedule is as full as our bellies will be on Thanksgiving night. With no teams on bye, fantasy football owners who haven't been ravaged by injuries will have a buffet of options at the running back position. Sometimes that's a blessing and a curse, as it means more decisions to potentially get wrong at a crucial segment of the season. That's where our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings come in, guiding you to success like your helpful grandma who knows all the little secrets with stuffing, basting, and baking.
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did Melvin Gordon get cut by Broncos? Chronic fumble issues force Denver to release veteran RB

The Broncos have lost another running back following a game against the Raiders. This time, the decision was made by the team. Denver announced Monday it had waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after a 22-16 overtime defeat to Las Vegas. During the Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Raiders in Week 4, starter Javonte Williams tore several ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, that ended his 2022 campaign.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 11

Buenos dias, football. The NFL crossed the Atlantic four times this year; Monday night, it heads south of the border to bring you 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City. In the final game of the league's 2022 International Series, the 49ers will look to extend their winning streak to three. San Francisco (5-4) entered Week 11 one-half game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West. The Niners also can put distance between themselves and the Cardinals (4-6) in the division with a win.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL picks, predictions for Week 12: Bengals top Titans; Buccaneers bury Browns; Steelers edge Colts

The three-game Thanksgiving slate has more games between winning records than the rest of Week 12. It's that kind of week – but it doesn't mean there will not be some shake-ups. Cincinnati and Tennessee meet in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional playoff thriller. The Bengals won that game 19-16, and they have the final spot in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 12. This is a chance to gain ground, but the Titans have been hot since the bye week. Expect another close game.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

49ers vs. Cardinals final score, results: Jimmy Garoppolo stars with 4 TDs as Niners dominate in Mexico City

In front of nearly 80,000 fans in Mexico City, the 49ers were magnífico on "Monday Night Football." Jimmy Garoppolo's fantastic night, along with a stifling defensive performance, led San Francisco (6-4) to a dominant 38-10 win over the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca. It was the team's third straight victory, vaulting it into first place in the NFC West.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 12 pickups, free agents

Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers will undoubtedly be among the top Week 12 waiver wire pickups in most leagues, but the amount of FAAB money they command will vary greatly based on your particular situation. It's possible that an RB-needy owner throws a huge bid at one of them, but in shallower leagues, someone like Akers might net just a few dollars. Whatever the case, now's the time to shore up your depth and add guys like Demarcus Robinson, Treylon Burks, and Deshaun Watson, among others, and that could mean going all-in on a waiver claim or being aggressive with free agents. Either way, you need to have your budget in order as we enter the stretch run.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Cowboys vs. Giants odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 12

The 7-3 Cowboys host the 7-3 Giants in the second game of the Thanksgiving triple-header in a crucial NFC East showdown at Jerry World (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Dallas enters Week 12 off a 40-3 drubbing over the then 8-1 Vikings, while the Giants slipped up at home, losing 31-18 to the Lions.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, more affecting Week 12 rankings

Several must-start pass-catchers, including Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise Brown, and Gerald Everett, failed to suit up in Week 11 but could potentially be back on the field in Week 12. It's likely all five pass-catchers land on their respective team's injury reports throughout the week, forcing fantasy owners to stay up to date on the latest news before locking in start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 12 Cowboys-Giants Showdown tournaments

The Cowboys play host to the Giants in an NFC East matchup in the second game of the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. Dallas is currently favored by nine points, with the total set at 45.5, according to BetMGM. With several big-named skill position players suiting up (CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones), crafting Showdown lineups for one (or all) of Thursday's games is a fun way to get in the NFL DFS action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy