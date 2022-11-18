Titans' Derrick Henry had historic passing performance vs. Packers: 'I call myself a young Peyton Manning'

Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers will undoubtedly be among the top Week 12 waiver wire pickups in most leagues, but the amount of FAAB money they command will vary greatly based on your particular situation. It's possible that an RB-needy owner throws a huge bid at one of them, but in shallower leagues, someone like Akers might net just a few dollars. Whatever the case, now's the time to shore up your depth and add guys like Demarcus Robinson, Treylon Burks, and Deshaun Watson, among others, and that could mean going all-in on a waiver claim or being aggressive with free agents. Either way, you need to have your budget in order as we enter the stretch run.

