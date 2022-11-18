Titans' Derrick Henry had historic passing performance vs. Packers: 'I call myself a young Peyton Manning'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 12: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
The holiday season is upon us, and Week 12's schedule is as full as our bellies will be on Thanksgiving night. With no teams on bye, fantasy football owners who haven't been ravaged by injuries will have a buffet of options at the running back position. Sometimes that's a blessing and a curse, as it means more decisions to potentially get wrong at a crucial segment of the season. That's where our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings come in, guiding you to success like your helpful grandma who knows all the little secrets with stuffing, basting, and baking.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson picks up unusual, drive-stalling delay of game penalty by punting ball
The Ravens were hoping to mount their first touchdown drive of the day in the fourth quarter of their defensive slog against the Panthers. It looked like Baltimore was driving and might have a chance to reach the end zone for the first time. However, a third-and-8 played a part in ensuring that they would be forced to settle for a field goal.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chad Kelly career timeline: How Jim Kelly’s nephew went from NFL draft pick to CFL Grey Cup hero
Late in the fourth quarter of the 109th Grey Cup, the Toronto Argonauts were forced to turn to their backup quarterback after starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson went out with an injury to his throwing hand. Enter Chad Kelly. Yes, that Chad Kelly. The nephew of NFL legend Jim Kelly and former...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did Melvin Gordon get cut by Broncos? Chronic fumble issues force Denver to release veteran RB
The Broncos have lost another running back following a game against the Raiders. This time, the decision was made by the team. Denver announced Monday it had waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after a 22-16 overtime defeat to Las Vegas. During the Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Raiders in Week 4, starter Javonte Williams tore several ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, that ended his 2022 campaign.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Leonard Fournette impacting Week 12 RB rankings
With Week 12 set to begin with three games on Thanksgiving, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury updates in preparation for making some hurried start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Gus Edwards and Leonard Fournette are two of the biggest RB worries and would have a big effect on the running back rankings if they're forced to miss time.
ng-sportingnews.com
Patriots playoff chances: How New England can earn wild card or win AFC East in NFL playoff picture
The Patriots remain a pesky team in the AFC playoff picture. After finishing a sweep of the Jets at home in Week 11, they are sitting pretty as the No. 6 seed in the AFC field, holding the second wild-card spot behind the Bills. While Miami (7-3) leads the AFC...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows: Who is performing during Cowboys, Lions games in 2022?
The NFL is in the process of taking over every holiday from September through February, but the league has had a monopoly on Thanksgiving for nearly a century. The Thanksgiving slate of games, which routinely comes in among the most-watched sporting events of the year, has become a spectacle itself.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 11
Buenos dias, football. The NFL crossed the Atlantic four times this year; Monday night, it heads south of the border to bring you 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City. In the final game of the league's 2022 International Series, the 49ers will look to extend their winning streak to three. San Francisco (5-4) entered Week 11 one-half game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West. The Niners also can put distance between themselves and the Cardinals (4-6) in the division with a win.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City? History of NFL's International Series games
The NFL's International Series for 2022 will conclude in Week 11 as the 49ers and Cardinals square off in Mexico City. It will be the fifth regular-season game played in Mexico City all time and the fifth game to be played outside the United States this year. Three games have...
ng-sportingnews.com
Disgruntled Browns fan does donuts, vandalizes FirstEnergy Stadium with CAT, police called
Cleveland fans are not happy. The Browns were always going to be a work in progress in 2022. After all, their newly minted $230 million quarterback was suspended the first 11 weeks of the season. But even without Deshaun Watson, the team has managed to underachieve, going just 3-7 through the first 10 games of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL picks, predictions for Week 12: Bengals top Titans; Buccaneers bury Browns; Steelers edge Colts
The three-game Thanksgiving slate has more games between winning records than the rest of Week 12. It's that kind of week – but it doesn't mean there will not be some shake-ups. Cincinnati and Tennessee meet in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional playoff thriller. The Bengals won that game 19-16, and they have the final spot in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 12. This is a chance to gain ground, but the Titans have been hot since the bye week. Expect another close game.
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers vs. Cardinals final score, results: Jimmy Garoppolo stars with 4 TDs as Niners dominate in Mexico City
In front of nearly 80,000 fans in Mexico City, the 49ers were magnífico on "Monday Night Football." Jimmy Garoppolo's fantastic night, along with a stifling defensive performance, led San Francisco (6-4) to a dominant 38-10 win over the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca. It was the team's third straight victory, vaulting it into first place in the NFC West.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is the NFL Mexico game played? Altitude, turf concerns & more to know about Azteca Stadium
The NFL's International Series has brought three games to London and one to Germany this season. A third country is set to join the list Monday night. The Cardinals and 49ers will face off at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on "Monday Night Football," 17 years after these teams played the first regular-season game in Mexico.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 12 pickups, free agents
Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers will undoubtedly be among the top Week 12 waiver wire pickups in most leagues, but the amount of FAAB money they command will vary greatly based on your particular situation. It's possible that an RB-needy owner throws a huge bid at one of them, but in shallower leagues, someone like Akers might net just a few dollars. Whatever the case, now's the time to shore up your depth and add guys like Demarcus Robinson, Treylon Burks, and Deshaun Watson, among others, and that could mean going all-in on a waiver claim or being aggressive with free agents. Either way, you need to have your budget in order as we enter the stretch run.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys vs. Giants odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 12
The 7-3 Cowboys host the 7-3 Giants in the second game of the Thanksgiving triple-header in a crucial NFC East showdown at Jerry World (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Dallas enters Week 12 off a 40-3 drubbing over the then 8-1 Vikings, while the Giants slipped up at home, losing 31-18 to the Lions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ron Rivera has one-word answer for why Taylor Heinicke is still Commanders' starting QB over Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera officially ended the Commanders' quarterback controversy before it could begin in earnest. Rivera announced his decision when he was asked whether Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz would be the team's starter going forward after the team's 23-10 victory over the Texans in Week 11. "We're going to go...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, more affecting Week 12 rankings
Several must-start pass-catchers, including Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise Brown, and Gerald Everett, failed to suit up in Week 11 but could potentially be back on the field in Week 12. It's likely all five pass-catchers land on their respective team's injury reports throughout the week, forcing fantasy owners to stay up to date on the latest news before locking in start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 12 Cowboys-Giants Showdown tournaments
The Cowboys play host to the Giants in an NFC East matchup in the second game of the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. Dallas is currently favored by nine points, with the total set at 45.5, according to BetMGM. With several big-named skill position players suiting up (CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones), crafting Showdown lineups for one (or all) of Thursday's games is a fun way to get in the NFL DFS action.
Comments / 0