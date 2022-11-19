ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

One-on-One With Oakland Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao

After two weeks of counting, Oakland has a new mayor: Sheng Thao. Mayor-elect Thao will be the first Hmong American mayor of a major U.S. city. "So hopeful and incredibly humbled by the whole experience and just really thrilled to bring a new energy for the city of Oakland," Thao told NBC Bay Area Tuesday.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass

Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Montague Expressway Reopens In Santa Clara After Collision

A major injury collision closed d Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara. The roadway was closed for over four hours at De La Cruz Boulevard due to investigation of the collision. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision," Santa...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thanksgiving Travel Expected to Return to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

After COVID slowed holiday travel for the past couple of years, this season, more people are packing up their bags and heading to see family for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to AAA, travel over the Thanksgiving holiday nationwide is expected to reach 98% of pre-pandemic volume. San Jose international Airport...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Mayoral Race: Sheng Thao Declares Victory, Loren Taylor Concedes

Oakland has a new mayor: Sheng Thao. Thao released a statement on Monday evening upon the completion of ballot counting in the mayoral race that declared her the winner. "It's been a long journey, and I'm incredibly honored by the trust the voters have placed in me," said Thao in the statement.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Hospitals Set Up Tents to Treat Children for RSV

A surging respiratory virus is causing unprecedented levels of hospitalizations for children nationwide and in the Bay Area and the outbreak has some local hospitals setting up tents to handle the load. At UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and at its facility in Oakland, tents have gone up for treatment of...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Break Up Vallejo Sideshow

Police are investigating a sideshow that happened in Vallejo Saturday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Lemon Street and Sonoma Boulevard. There was a large group of people that gathered around to watch the sideshow. According to Vallejo police, they also received calls from residents, who reported hearing...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Doctors Warn of Tripledemic Ahead of Holidays

As the holiday approaches, doctors warn of a tripledemic as cases of RSV, flu and COVID continue to rise. In the Bay Area, travelers at San Jose International are crowding into the airport and doing their best to avoid the three major health threats previously mentioned. "I regularly use sanitizer...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

California Conference for Women

The California Conference for Women provides connection, motivation, inspiration and skill building in a specially designed hybrid format. Influential experts will lead practical workshops on the issues that matter most to women, including leadership, career advancement, workplace equity and inclusion, health, work/life balance and more. Experience unique opportunities for networking, professional development and personal growth live on Conference day and on-demand during Women’s History month.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Dies After Friday Shooting in San Jose

A man who was shot Friday afternoon in north San Jose has died from his injuries, according to a San Jose Police Department spokesperson Saturday. Detectives are still looking for a suspect. The fatal shooting is the city's 35th homicide of 2022. The incident occurred in the 600 block of...
SAN JOSE, CA

