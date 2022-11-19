Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
One-on-One With Oakland Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao
After two weeks of counting, Oakland has a new mayor: Sheng Thao. Mayor-elect Thao will be the first Hmong American mayor of a major U.S. city. "So hopeful and incredibly humbled by the whole experience and just really thrilled to bring a new energy for the city of Oakland," Thao told NBC Bay Area Tuesday.
NBC Bay Area
Current and Future San Jose Mayors Come Together to Celebrate Thanksgiving, Address Homelessness
The past and future of San Jose leadership came together Tuesday. The city’s current and future mayor both gathered at a holiday event addressing homelessness and housing. Mayor Sam Liccardo and mayor-elect Matt Mahan came together to serve a holiday meal for the residents of Evan’s Lane. It’s...
NBC Bay Area
SF Church Aims to Bring Community Together With Tenderloin Pre-Thanksgiving Party
Hot chocolate with plenty of marshmallows, cookies and hand-woven winter hats. Those are the ingredients in a pre-Thanksgiving street event held Tuesday at San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. The event was put together by St. Anthony's Church and organizers said they are trying to build the community in the area. "It's...
NBC Bay Area
SF Advocates Push for Safer Streets During World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims
Safety advocates and community members gathered in San Francisco Sunday to call for safer streets. It was part of World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims, a day that honors people who are killed or hurt in crashes. “The driver made a fast left turn into the crosswalk, where my...
NBC Bay Area
SF Mayor Breed Announces Additional Shelter Spaces During the Winter Season
As temperatures get colder, a group of San Francisco's faith communities are offering shelter and meals for unhoused people this winter season. Launching Monday Nov. 21, the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program will rotate between five different locations -- opening shelter capacity from 30 to 80 beds per night -- through March 26.
NBC Bay Area
Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass
Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
NBC Bay Area
SF Holds Vigil to Honor Victims of Fatal Shooting at LGBTQ Club in Colorado Springs
The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club hosted a vigil Sunday to honor the victims of the fatal shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. The vigil took place at San Francisco's Harvey Milk Plaza on Castro and Market streets. "We are not just mourning, I know for me I...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Catholic Deacon Under Fire for LGBTQ+ Tweet Hours After Mass Shooting
An East Bay Catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ+ community just hours after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado late Saturday night. Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore. On Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”
NBC Bay Area
Montague Expressway Reopens In Santa Clara After Collision
A major injury collision closed d Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara. The roadway was closed for over four hours at De La Cruz Boulevard due to investigation of the collision. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision," Santa...
NBC Bay Area
2 Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Redwood City Parents After Reckless Speed Racing
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that lead to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov. 4 around 8...
NBC Bay Area
Pilot Program Will Provide Guaranteed Income for Eligible Transgender SF Residents
San Francisco will test a new guaranteed income program for eligible transgender residents in the city. Mayor London Breed announced the launch of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People Program, also known as the GIFT program, on Nov. 16. The pilot program will offer qualifying low-income trans San Franciscans with...
NBC Bay Area
Thanksgiving Travel Expected to Return to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels
After COVID slowed holiday travel for the past couple of years, this season, more people are packing up their bags and heading to see family for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to AAA, travel over the Thanksgiving holiday nationwide is expected to reach 98% of pre-pandemic volume. San Jose international Airport...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Mayoral Race: Sheng Thao Declares Victory, Loren Taylor Concedes
Oakland has a new mayor: Sheng Thao. Thao released a statement on Monday evening upon the completion of ballot counting in the mayoral race that declared her the winner. "It's been a long journey, and I'm incredibly honored by the trust the voters have placed in me," said Thao in the statement.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Hospitals Set Up Tents to Treat Children for RSV
A surging respiratory virus is causing unprecedented levels of hospitalizations for children nationwide and in the Bay Area and the outbreak has some local hospitals setting up tents to handle the load. At UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and at its facility in Oakland, tents have gone up for treatment of...
NBC Bay Area
Police Break Up Vallejo Sideshow
Police are investigating a sideshow that happened in Vallejo Saturday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Lemon Street and Sonoma Boulevard. There was a large group of people that gathered around to watch the sideshow. According to Vallejo police, they also received calls from residents, who reported hearing...
NBC Bay Area
Doctors Warn of Tripledemic Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday approaches, doctors warn of a tripledemic as cases of RSV, flu and COVID continue to rise. In the Bay Area, travelers at San Jose International are crowding into the airport and doing their best to avoid the three major health threats previously mentioned. "I regularly use sanitizer...
NBC Bay Area
Children's Discovery Museum Offers Free COVID-19 Shots, Free Admission at Sunday Vaccine Clinic
Families whose children or adults get vaccinated at San Jose's Children Discovery Museum on Sunday can receive free admission for the museum, too. Museum officials are partnering with the Sanford Flu Crew to administer free COVID-19 vaccinations for all residents aged 6 months and older from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
NBC Bay Area
Alexis Gabe's Family Holds Memorial Where Remains Were Found in Amador County
The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a small vigil in the Northern California town of Plymouth Saturday, where some of her remains were found earlier this month. The Gabe family posted on their Facebook page that they traveled to Amador County and they set up a memorial...
NBC Bay Area
California Conference for Women
The California Conference for Women provides connection, motivation, inspiration and skill building in a specially designed hybrid format. Influential experts will lead practical workshops on the issues that matter most to women, including leadership, career advancement, workplace equity and inclusion, health, work/life balance and more. Experience unique opportunities for networking, professional development and personal growth live on Conference day and on-demand during Women’s History month.
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies After Friday Shooting in San Jose
A man who was shot Friday afternoon in north San Jose has died from his injuries, according to a San Jose Police Department spokesperson Saturday. Detectives are still looking for a suspect. The fatal shooting is the city's 35th homicide of 2022. The incident occurred in the 600 block of...
