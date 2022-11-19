Read full article on original website
Hand-picked high-class specialties, fishermen make thousands of dollars every day
In the past 2 weeks, fishermen in Xuan Yen, Nghi Xuan, and Ha Tinh communes have been hit by crabs. After each trip to the sea, a person can earn thousands of dollars. In recent days, at the beach of Xuan Yen commune (Nghi Xuan district, Ha Tinh province) bustling scene of buying and selling. Boats in and out constantly. Along with fishing porridge, about 2 weeks ago, fishermen also hit big crabs.
Go trekking in Lao Than – the most beautiful “cloud hunting coordinates” in the Northwest with only 45 USD
Lao Than is probably a familiar name to trekking enthusiasts, but to many others, it is still quite strange. And if you are still wondering about this mountain, Lao Than belongs to Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province, about 80km from Sapa town. Possessing an altitude of about 2860m, Lao...
Free visit to the Ho Dynasty Citadel
THANH HOA – On the occasion of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day, the Ho Dynasty citadel will offer free admission for visitors on November 23. According to Nguyen Van Long, deputy director of the Ho Dynasty Citadel Heritage Conservation Center, the decision to exempt tickets is also to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the implementation of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage.
Not only green bean cake, but Hai Duong also has “a forest” of delicious, extremely attractive food
About 1 hour by car from Hanoi. Have you ever thought of a food tour in Hai Duong?. Although not too famous on the tourist map, Hai Duong is also a suitable place for weekends. Hai Duong still attracts tourists from all over the world through historical sites and spiritual places. But perhaps many people do not know, Hai Duong is also a Food tour destination with an extremely rich culinary “map”.
Panicum virgatum season in Binh Lieu
QUANG NINH – In November, Binh Lieu is a destination that attracts a lot of tourists by the grasslands along the way to the landmark. Photographer Lekima Hung (Hanoi) came to Binh Lieu in early November. This mountainous border district of Quang Ninh province is his familiar destination every October and November because this is the blooming season of Panicum virgatum.
Mr. Foreign likes to clean up trash
HANOI – James Joseph Kendall (42 years old) cannot forget his surprise when he saw the female cleaners pushing garbage trucks twice as tall when he first came to Vietnam 9 years ago. Since then, the American man has helped them push carts and sweep the garbage in his...
Collection marking 200 years of Chinese in Saigon
Mr. Duong Rach Sanh in District 6, currently stores 2,500 Chinese utensils, pictures, papers, costumes, etc., marking the integration process, from the first day he came to Saigon – Cho Lon to settle down. Most of the objects are from the early 19th century, which he displayed at a...
Young people eagerly check in the romantic purple cypress flower season in the heart of Hanoi
The field of purple cypress flowers in the Long Bien flower meadow is becoming a virtual living coordinate loved by many young people. Hanoi in late autumn and early winter has a dreamy and sweet beauty because the scent of flowers is everywhere. In the past few days, Hanoi’s youth not only eagerly invited each other to “hunt for photos” in the season of bright yellow wild sunflowers or the pristine daisies garden, but the dreamy purple cypress flower field is also the coordinate that the association loves to live. virtual welcome.
