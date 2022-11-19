Read full article on original website
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
KGW
Oregon cities sue over housing, road and parking space requirements in new state environmental rules
SALEM, Ore. — A group of thirteen Oregon cities and one county have sued Oregon's Department of Land Conservation and Development, challenging a new set of environmental regulations that the group argues would force them to change their land use rules in damaging ways and on an impractically fast timeline.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Southern Crossing Development Surge
((L) Conceptual site plan of new 297-unit multifamily apartment complex called Modera Century West proposed at the Century Drive/Reed Market Road/Mount Bachelor Drive roundabout in Bend | Rendering courtesy of BLRB Architects. (R) Rendering of the proposed Bri at Old Mill, which includes four stories of active adult apartments, totaling 168 units, over covered parking below | Rendering courtesy of Curtis Miner Architecture)
mybasin.com
Recreational crabbing closed in bays and estuaries on Oregon’s southern coast
NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay (43 degrees 47′ at Tahkenitch Creek) to the California border. Recent test results show domoic acid, a marine toxin, is above the human health closure limit.
Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March
City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
'This is my life's work': Bend hiker set on creating 14,000-mile American Perimeter Trail
BEND, Ore. — If you've never heard about the American Perimeter Trail, that's because it is not yet built. But it is the dream of a man from Bend to create the 14,000-mile trail for hikers and backpackers. And he's already gone to amazing lengths to get it started.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
beachconnection.net
Recreational Crabbing Banned on South Oregon Coast; Commercial Season Delayed
(Newport, Oregon) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that recreational crabbing in bays and estuaries on the southern Oregon coast has been closed. This begins eight miles north of Winchester Bay (at Tahkenitch Creek) and runs down to the California border, including the towns of Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. (Photo Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe: crab boats off Cannon Beach)
International Business Times
Oregon, Neighbor States Under Air Stagnation Alerts Amid Warehouse Construction Concerns
Oregon and three of its neighboring states have been placed under Air Stagnation Advisories as a large freight warehouse is set to rise in Portland. Some citizens have raised concerns about the poor air quality that the construction of the massive warehouse in Portland could trigger. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Oregon's Pendleton warned of poor air quality through Tuesday that could "cause issues for people with respiratory problems."
kptv.com
World’s most expensive spice saffron can be found in Oregon
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) – Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive spices in the world! Typically grown in the Middle East, it can now be found right here in Oregon. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Golden Tradition Saffron Company to learn more about the spice...
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch
Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
opb.org
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
Bend’s Old Mill District architect, Bill Smith, dies at 81
From saving the three smokestacks that rise above the banks of the Deschutes River to pulling Bend’s economy out of the ashes of a recession, the legacy of Bill Smith is everywhere. Smith, the developer of the Old Mill District, was among the early pioneers of present day Bend....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County approves 710 acres near Terrebonne for residential
Deschutes County commissioners have approved the rezoning of approximately 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to residential use. The 2-1 vote opens up the property to be developed, including plans for a residential community named The Peaks 360. There were concerns from those who opposed the rezoning...
thatoregonlife.com
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Receiving $1,742,301 for Small City Infrastructure Projects
ELGIN – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the approval of 27 new infrastructure projects under the Small City Allotment Program. These projects, as stated in the press release, “range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.”
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
opb.org
As winter approaches, labor shortages in Eastern Oregon lead to fewer snow plows on the road
A labor shortage in Eastern Oregon is making it harder to remove ice and snow on Oregon highways. As the La Grande Observer reports, the Oregon Department of Transportation employs 300 positions in the eastern part of the state, but has almost 40 vacancies. Most of those empty positions are for permanent and seasonal employees that are in charge of road maintenance. Rich Lani is ODOT’s District 12 manager. He joins us to share why it’s getting harder to get people behind the wheel of snow plows and what this shortage could mean for the future.
Hillsboro, other cities file lawsuit against state
The city has been threatening legal action for months over climate rules it says are too sweeping and impractical. The coalition of cities that have banded together to sue the state of Oregon have officially filed legal action against the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), new court filings show. The legal action comes after multiple jurisdictions throughout Oregon, including the city of Hillsboro, complained about the state's new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rules, drafted by the DLCD and enacted earlier this year. They say the rules are too sweeping and impactful to the...
