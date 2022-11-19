ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

waer.org

A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans

About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Central and Upstate NY counties hit by snow storm to get emergency assistance

President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Kathy Hochul’s request for an emergency declaration after a winter storm buried parts of the state with nearly 7 feet of snow. Eleven counties in the Buffalo and Rochester regions, parts of Central New York and the North Country were hit by the snow. The declaration means direct federal assistance is available, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is authorized to provide emergency protective measures, such as search and rescue operations.
NEW YORK STATE
waer.org

Syracuse LGBTQ+ advisory group honors victims of Colorado shooting

The Syracuse LGBTQ+ Advisory Board marked Sunday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance with a tribute to the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado. A gunman killed at least five people at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday evening. More than two dozen were injured. The city...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

CNY Ronald McDonald House marks 40 years assisting families

The Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Tuesday. The nonprofit provides free accommodations to families seeking medical treatment for their sick children. Central New York Ronald McDonald House Charities Executive Director Beth Trunfio said local families rely on the space, but it also serves people...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Jim Boeheim Officially Gets 1,000th Win as SU Blows Out Northeastern 76-48

The plan was to get Jim Boeheim win 1,000 Tuesday night against Colgate, but when the Raiders gashed Syracuse Men’s basketball with 19 three-pointers, the Orange needed a raincheck on that celebration. However, only four days later, the head man officially joined Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski as the only other coach in NCAA history to reach at least 1,000 coaching wins, with a 76-48 win over Northeastern.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse Men’s Basketball’s Downfall in Non-Conference Tournaments

Back when Syracuse first joined the ACC, it had a lot of success in mid-season tournaments. Those events helped pave the way for even more successful post-seasons. After the Orange won the 2013 Maui Invitational, they ascended to number one in the AP Poll later that season. After they won...
SYRACUSE, NY

