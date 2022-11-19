Read full article on original website
waer.org
A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans
About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
waer.org
Syracuse Housing Authority attempts to fund senior housing renovations at Eastwood Heights
The City of Syracuse and Syracuse Housing Authority are trying to improve the quality of more than four dozen affordable senior housing units at Eastwood Heights. Syracuse Common Councilors Monday cleared the way for the SHA to pursue a funding agreement. The building is 100 years old and hasn't seen...
waer.org
Gov. Hochul signs two bills to educate NYers against discrimination and hate crimes
Governor Kathy Hochul decried the rise in violent domestic terrorism in New York and the nation, and signed two bills into law that she says will takes steps toward trying to prevent it. Hochul says recent disturbing events include the arrest of two armed men in New York’s Penn station...
waer.org
New York grants first retail cannabis licenses aimed at promoting equity; CNY not included
New York is granting its first 36 licenses to sell cannabis in the state. The program is the first of its kind in the nation to award the licenses to people who were harmed by the decades- long prohibition on the drug. Nearly two years after the governor and legislature...
waer.org
Central and Upstate NY counties hit by snow storm to get emergency assistance
President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Kathy Hochul’s request for an emergency declaration after a winter storm buried parts of the state with nearly 7 feet of snow. Eleven counties in the Buffalo and Rochester regions, parts of Central New York and the North Country were hit by the snow. The declaration means direct federal assistance is available, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is authorized to provide emergency protective measures, such as search and rescue operations.
waer.org
Syracuse LGBTQ+ advisory group honors victims of Colorado shooting
The Syracuse LGBTQ+ Advisory Board marked Sunday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance with a tribute to the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado. A gunman killed at least five people at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday evening. More than two dozen were injured. The city...
waer.org
Syracuse defeats Richmond 74-71, Moves on to Empire Classic Final Against St. John's
Judah Mintz rumbled down the court after Richmond missed a shot with less than ten seconds left in regulation. The guard reached the three point line with nearly two seconds left. The freshman had just enough time to get off a shot from deep, but instead went for a pass to Jesse Edwards who couldn’t get a shot up before time expired.
waer.org
CNY Ronald McDonald House marks 40 years assisting families
The Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Tuesday. The nonprofit provides free accommodations to families seeking medical treatment for their sick children. Central New York Ronald McDonald House Charities Executive Director Beth Trunfio said local families rely on the space, but it also serves people...
waer.org
Jim Boeheim Officially Gets 1,000th Win as SU Blows Out Northeastern 76-48
The plan was to get Jim Boeheim win 1,000 Tuesday night against Colgate, but when the Raiders gashed Syracuse Men’s basketball with 19 three-pointers, the Orange needed a raincheck on that celebration. However, only four days later, the head man officially joined Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski as the only other coach in NCAA history to reach at least 1,000 coaching wins, with a 76-48 win over Northeastern.
waer.org
Syracuse Men’s Basketball’s Downfall in Non-Conference Tournaments
Back when Syracuse first joined the ACC, it had a lot of success in mid-season tournaments. Those events helped pave the way for even more successful post-seasons. After the Orange won the 2013 Maui Invitational, they ascended to number one in the AP Poll later that season. After they won...
waer.org
Syracuse women’s basketball suffered their first loss of the season after a disastrous fourth quarter.
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The Syracuse women’s basketball team fell to Penn State Monday night 82-69. Its first loss of the season comes against a still-undefeated Penn State squad that took advantage of a barrage of mistakes late in the game. The Orange headed into the half up...
