San Diego, CA

marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KPBS

San Diego LGBTQ leader reflects on Club Q shooting

Members of San Diego’s LGBTQ community are shaken after a shooting late Saturday night at a Colorado Springs nightclub left five people dead. Then, allegations regarding a San Diego County Public Defender supervisor’s use of racist terminology are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. And, the controversies surrounding the World Cup have made it hard for many fans to focus on the games being played. We’ll hear from a San Diego-based reporter who’s in Qatar. The University of California strike continues for its second week with 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego. Next, Another bad report for San Diego’s ambulance provider. Falck is set to see fines after failing to meet response times and staffing goals again. Finally, our Midday Edition film critics highlight a movie they feel thankful for: “Tár.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's First Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Currently "Delayed Indefinitely"

The first San Diego location of the technologically-advanced Amazon Fresh grocery store is "delayed indefinitely." Amazon Fresh is an ultra-modern marketplace with no checkout required, with the first location opened as Amazon Go in 2017 in the company's home city of Seattle, WA. At Amazon Fresh grocery store, there are no checkout lines. Rather, customers use a "smart" shopping cart called the Amazon Dash Cart, which helps customers find products, automatically identifies items placed in the cart, keeps a running tally of products, and allows patrons to leave without the need to pay on the spot. The checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by similar technologies used in self-driving cars. Shoppers merely walk through a special Dash Cart lane, where sensors identify the cart and the items selected, and the transaction is processed using the credit card on file under their Amazon account. Same-day grocery delivery and pickup also are offered directly from Amazon Fresh stores, and customers can obtain their orders at an onsite service counter or at a designated pickup parking spot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diegans react to Colorado shooting

San Diego’s LGBTQ community is in mourning after Saturday's deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs. In other news, a former motel in Escondido will serve as a healing center for the homeless following a hospital visit. Plus, San Diegans are excited to cheer on Luca de la Torre in the World Cup. He’s a native San Diegan who plays on the U.S. Men’s team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park

Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

UCSD institute to study blood stem cell aging aboard ISS mission

The UC San Diego Sanford Stem Cell Institute will launch blood stem cells into space aboard a NASA support mission to the International Space Station Tuesday in an effort to study the impact of lack of gravity on human cellular aging. According to NASA studies, when astronaut Scott Kelly returned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball vs. San Diego State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

The 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face an old foe in the Maui Invitational when they face the 17th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals. The UA (4-0) hasn’t faced SDSU (4-0) since the finals of the 2018 Maui tourney, won by the Wildcats. Arizona has claimed the last four meetings and are 16-5 all-time against the Aztecs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
visitescondido.com

Escondido Wedding Venues Round Up

Are you looking for a beautiful park-like setting for that special day?. Or maybe you’ve been dreaming of a winery with quaint barns and a rustic setting. Need room for lots and lots of guests at a venue that has dramatic architecture and beautiful art?. Maybe seating your guests...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

John Waters returns to bring San Diego more Christmas cheer

Filmmaker John Waters has embraced the titles of the "Pope of Trash" and the "Sultan of Sleaze." He's also proud that his 1972 film "Pink Flamingos" starring Divine shocked audiences with its satiric assault on the status quo. But now he’s a beloved cult figure thanks to the mainstream success of "Hairspray" and the Broadway musical inspired by it.
SAN DIEGO, CA

