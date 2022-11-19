Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
KPBS
San Diego LGBTQ leader reflects on Club Q shooting
Members of San Diego’s LGBTQ community are shaken after a shooting late Saturday night at a Colorado Springs nightclub left five people dead. Then, allegations regarding a San Diego County Public Defender supervisor’s use of racist terminology are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. And, the controversies surrounding the World Cup have made it hard for many fans to focus on the games being played. We’ll hear from a San Diego-based reporter who’s in Qatar. The University of California strike continues for its second week with 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego. Next, Another bad report for San Diego’s ambulance provider. Falck is set to see fines after failing to meet response times and staffing goals again. Finally, our Midday Edition film critics highlight a movie they feel thankful for: “Tár.”
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's First Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Currently "Delayed Indefinitely"
The first San Diego location of the technologically-advanced Amazon Fresh grocery store is "delayed indefinitely." Amazon Fresh is an ultra-modern marketplace with no checkout required, with the first location opened as Amazon Go in 2017 in the company's home city of Seattle, WA. At Amazon Fresh grocery store, there are no checkout lines. Rather, customers use a "smart" shopping cart called the Amazon Dash Cart, which helps customers find products, automatically identifies items placed in the cart, keeps a running tally of products, and allows patrons to leave without the need to pay on the spot. The checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by similar technologies used in self-driving cars. Shoppers merely walk through a special Dash Cart lane, where sensors identify the cart and the items selected, and the transaction is processed using the credit card on file under their Amazon account. Same-day grocery delivery and pickup also are offered directly from Amazon Fresh stores, and customers can obtain their orders at an onsite service counter or at a designated pickup parking spot.
San Diego Channel
San Diego homebuyers need $212,577 annually to afford a home, study says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homebuyers across the country need to earn substantially more money than they did a year ago to buy a home. The increases are especially big in California, which includes America's Finest City. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $5,314 mortgage payment to...
KPBS
San Diegans react to Colorado shooting
San Diego’s LGBTQ community is in mourning after Saturday's deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs. In other news, a former motel in Escondido will serve as a healing center for the homeless following a hospital visit. Plus, San Diegans are excited to cheer on Luca de la Torre in the World Cup. He’s a native San Diegan who plays on the U.S. Men’s team.
You need to earn this much to buy a home in San Diego
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like San Diego or Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds […]
Did You Feel It? 6.2-Magnitude Baja Earthquake Hits Close to San Diego
A preliminary magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook Baja California and parts of San Diego Tuesday. The earthquake was reported just before 8:40 a.m. off the coast near Vicente Guerrero, south of Ensenada and 135 miles southeast of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No tsunami warning was issued for San...
San Diego Business Journal
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
Oceanside Harbor sea lions a ‘nuisance’ and a ‘delight’
The sea lions seen basking in the sun in Oceanside Harbor have been there as long as most people can remember.
KPBS
UCSD institute to study blood stem cell aging aboard ISS mission
The UC San Diego Sanford Stem Cell Institute will launch blood stem cells into space aboard a NASA support mission to the International Space Station Tuesday in an effort to study the impact of lack of gravity on human cellular aging. According to NASA studies, when astronaut Scott Kelly returned...
kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. San Diego State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face an old foe in the Maui Invitational when they face the 17th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals. The UA (4-0) hasn’t faced SDSU (4-0) since the finals of the 2018 Maui tourney, won by the Wildcats. Arizona has claimed the last four meetings and are 16-5 all-time against the Aztecs.
visitescondido.com
Escondido Wedding Venues Round Up
Are you looking for a beautiful park-like setting for that special day?. Or maybe you’ve been dreaming of a winery with quaint barns and a rustic setting. Need room for lots and lots of guests at a venue that has dramatic architecture and beautiful art?. Maybe seating your guests...
kusi.com
Parking shortage and closed terminal at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport is closed due to construction. The Terminal 1 parking structure is also closed. This means that heavy holiday traffic is even heavier this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego airport to give viewers...
RSF Republican Women Federated club continues to grow
The newly formed Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated has brought together a group of politically-minded women in North County San Diego, interested in learning more about the issues that matter most to them and making a difference in their local community.
San Diego Responds to Colorado Gay Night Club Shooting
Local leaders say more needs to be done to curb gun violence and violence against the LGBTQ Community
KPBS
John Waters returns to bring San Diego more Christmas cheer
Filmmaker John Waters has embraced the titles of the "Pope of Trash" and the "Sultan of Sleaze." He's also proud that his 1972 film "Pink Flamingos" starring Divine shocked audiences with its satiric assault on the status quo. But now he’s a beloved cult figure thanks to the mainstream success of "Hairspray" and the Broadway musical inspired by it.
Tijuana Serial Killer possibly on the Run in San Diego
Agencies on both sides of the border or working on the investigation
Comments / 0