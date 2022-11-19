WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The all sports retailer SCHEELS is planning on opening its second Kansas store in Wichita and is hoping to hire 500 people by the summer at 2023. SCHEELS says they have opened a career center in Wichita where people can come for information or to apply and interviews have already begun. With over 230,000 square feet and 75 different stores, they are looking for people who are passionate about the outdoors, sports and fashion.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO