Read full article on original website
Related
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
"The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump's potential return to Twitter would hurt him. "It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was, of how much drama he created," she said. Trump was banned from Twitter last year and for most of 2022 has been utilizing Truth Social.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Ex-Trump Official’s Taunt With An Embarrassing Reminder
The GOP former California governor hit back at Jeffrey Clark with an old photograph — and a sarcastic message.
'Oh Wow!' Stephen Colbert Spots Most Awkward Moment Of Trump's Fox News Coverage
The ex-president probably didn't appreciate this one.
Elon Musk mocks Twitter staff fired for criticizing him, saying 'these geniuses' will 'no doubt be of great use elsewhere'
Elon Musk on Tuesday used a sarcastic tweet to mock Twitter staff he'd fired for criticizing him. Several employees were reportedly fired after criticizing Musk on internal chats and Twitter itself. Musk has cut Twitter's headcount in half since assuming control of the company. Elon Musk took to Twitter on...
Stephen Colbert Hits The Jackpot With A Billion-Dollar Troll Of Trump
The "Late Show" host puts Trump's favorite conspiracy theory into a ridiculous new context.
A fired Twitter engineer said he would have come up with 'way cleverer and more devastating jokes' about Elon Musk if he'd known he was getting canned
The former Twitter worker said he believes he was fired for violating for criticizing Elon Musk on Slack, but was never given a specific reason.
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
Seth Meyers Says 1 Thing Proves Just ‘How Toxic' Donald Trump Is Right Now
The "Late Night" comedian riffed on the "surprising" non-development.
Elon Musk mocks claim he's starving Twitter employees for ending free lunches: ‘Is this a parody?’
Elon Musk and a number of prominent social media accounts ripped a liberal activist who accused Musk of starving Twitter employees for ending free lunches.
Could Twitter collapse or go bankrupt?
Since Elon Musk bought it, firm has been hit by big job cuts, advertiser boycott, warnings of bankruptcy and mass resignations
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump May Try To Avoid Probe
"Gobble gobble, gobble gobble," cracked the "Tonight Show" host in an imitation of the former president.
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
I'm still at Twitter and have a front-row seat watching everything fall apart. At this point, I'm just trying to collect a paycheck.
A Twitter employee who didn't get laid off describes the "chaotic" events since Elon Musk's takeover: "The culture I loved has been set ablaze."
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Russian broadcaster that argued for drowning Ukrainian children wants Elon Musk to reverse Twitter ban
The head of Russia Today took to Twitter personally to ask the Tesla CEO and free speech absolutist for help in spreading the Kremlin’s pro-war message.
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
Comments / 0