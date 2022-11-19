ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson's 27 lead FGCU past Drexel 67-59

ESTERO, Fla. — Led by Isaiah Thompson's 27 points, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles defeated the Drexel Dragons 67-59. The Eagles improved to 4-2 with the victory and the Dragons fell to 3-2.
Rutgers jumps out early, cruises past Rider 76-46

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Cam Spencer added 19 points and Rutgers rolled to a 76-46 victory over Rider. Rutgers (4-1) shot 45% from the floor after shooting just 38% in its six-point loss against Temple in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Omoruyi opened the second half with a dunk, sparking a 31-13 run for a 30-point lead with about seven minutes remaining. Omoruyi had 13 points during the stretch. Dwight Murray Jr. scored 17 points for Rider (1-4), which finished 15-of-60 (25%) shooting overall.
Cambridge, Horne lead Arizona St. to 80-49 rout of Grambling

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Devan Cambridge scored 16 points, DJ Horne added 15 and Arizona State cruised to an 80-49 victory over Grambling. It was the second straight rout by Arizona State (5-1), which trounced then No. 20 Michigan, 87-62, to win the Legends Classic. The Sun Devils scored the first 12 points of the game and built a 34-17 halftime lead. They made it a rout in the second half, hitting 56% (14 of 25) of its shots. Grambling (2-2) finished 27% (17 of 64) shooting overall and missed 12 of 13 from 3-point range. Cameron Christon scored nine points for Grambling (2-2).
