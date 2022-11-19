In their offseason quest for starting pitching, the Toronto Blue Jays might want to call the Milwaukee Brewers and offer them a catcher. The baseball Hot Stove season is just getting underway and the Blue Jays have already made one big trade sending slugger and fan favorite Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle for right handed reliever Erik Swanson and minor league pitching prospect Adam Macko. While this move addressed the Blue Jays need to upgrade the bullpen, they still need to add at least one more starting pitcher.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO