Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

On This Day in History: Cubs Trade for Hall of Fame Outfielder

An oft-forgotten about impact in Major League Baseball during the 1930s was the Great Depression. It affected baseball teams as much as it affected the every-man. Few teams felt it more than the Philadelphia Phillies, who climbed out of the National League cellar in 1932 for the first time since 1917, before immediately selling off all their star players for cash.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Yardbarker

MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal

The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
Yardbarker

Cubs Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong wins Minor League Award

South Bend Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong awarded a Minor League Gold Glove. A top prospect of the Chicago Cubs, Pete Crow Armstrong has clinched his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award. Crow-Armstrong, acquired in the trade that sent Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets, was the lone...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Yardbarker

Angels acquire Hunter Renfroe in trade with Brewers

Hunter Renfroe is headed to his fifth team in five seasons as the Los Angeles Angels acquired the outfielder from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade on Tuesday. The Brewers received right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and minor league left-hander Adam Seminaris. Renfroe, 30, hit 29 homers and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Should Shop for Pitching In Milwaukee

In their offseason quest for starting pitching, the Toronto Blue Jays might want to call the Milwaukee Brewers and offer them a catcher. The baseball Hot Stove season is just getting underway and the Blue Jays have already made one big trade sending slugger and fan favorite Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle for right handed reliever Erik Swanson and minor league pitching prospect Adam Macko. While this move addressed the Blue Jays need to upgrade the bullpen, they still need to add at least one more starting pitcher.
MILWAUKEE, WI

