Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Yardbarker
On This Day in History: Cubs Trade for Hall of Fame Outfielder
An oft-forgotten about impact in Major League Baseball during the 1930s was the Great Depression. It affected baseball teams as much as it affected the every-man. Few teams felt it more than the Philadelphia Phillies, who climbed out of the National League cellar in 1932 for the first time since 1917, before immediately selling off all their star players for cash.
Who Will Sign Carlos Rodon? 7 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
Two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon declined the qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, making the 29-year-old pitcher a free agent. Where might Rodon sign, if he were to leave San Francisco? Here are seven potential free agent destinations.
Yardbarker
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Angels Trade 3 Pitchers for Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder
Los Angeles Angels continued to add to their team Tuesday, agreeing in principle to a trade to acquire corner outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for three pitchers, both clubs announced on Twitter Tuesday night. The Brewers will receive right-handed pitchers Janson Junk, and Elvis Peguero, and minor league...
Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal
The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
Yardbarker
Cubs Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong wins Minor League Award
South Bend Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong awarded a Minor League Gold Glove. A top prospect of the Chicago Cubs, Pete Crow Armstrong has clinched his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award. Crow-Armstrong, acquired in the trade that sent Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets, was the lone...
Yardbarker
Angels acquire Hunter Renfroe in trade with Brewers
Hunter Renfroe is headed to his fifth team in five seasons as the Los Angeles Angels acquired the outfielder from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade on Tuesday. The Brewers received right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and minor league left-hander Adam Seminaris. Renfroe, 30, hit 29 homers and...
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays Should Shop for Pitching In Milwaukee
In their offseason quest for starting pitching, the Toronto Blue Jays might want to call the Milwaukee Brewers and offer them a catcher. The baseball Hot Stove season is just getting underway and the Blue Jays have already made one big trade sending slugger and fan favorite Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle for right handed reliever Erik Swanson and minor league pitching prospect Adam Macko. While this move addressed the Blue Jays need to upgrade the bullpen, they still need to add at least one more starting pitcher.
