FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moon’s Hailey Longwell wins Moe Rosensteel Award
Her team did not lose a single game and celebrated a pair of championships. But a postseason award really seemed to cap a perfect season for Hailey Longwell. She was the engine that made the Tigers go. The senior midfielder from Moon was named the recipient of the fourth Moe...
Top Pennsylvania Recruit Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a four-star Pennsylvania prospect who has committed to West Virginia, will visit Penn State on Saturday for its regular-season finale. It's a chance for Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff to make a late-cycle flip in the 2023 recruiting class. Gallagher, a multi-position player at Laurel...
Pennsylvania has No. 3 ‘dirtiest’ sports venue in U.S.: study
When going to see a game live, it’s best not to think about how clean a venue may be. This is especially true of one sports venue in Pennsylvania, which has been rated the third overall “dirtiest” in the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city absolute second best to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Holiday events, leaf collection and more in Pine, Richland
Santa will be landing his sleigh at the Richland Township VFD on Dec. 4. There will be a breakfast buffet, photo with Santa, crafts, and more. The buffet will include french toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, danish, and beverages. Cost is $20 per person with kids under age 2 free. Two seating choicse are available: 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Registration is required and the form can be printed online at richland.pa.us. It must be returned with payment to Richland Parks & Rec, 4019 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044 by Nov. 30. For more information, contact Melissa Williams at 724-443-5921 or mwilliams@richland.pa.us.
wtae.com
$5 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at Giant Eagle Market District in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A $50 scratch-off lottery ticket revealed a $5 million prize for a lucky player in Allegheny County. The winning ticket in the $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off game was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District in Shadyside along Centre Avenue, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release.
1 killed in Parkway North crash
A 34-year-old Wexford man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Parkway North in Franklin Park, according to state police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Troopers said a BMW X3 traveling north left the highway, hit a utility pole and rolled over multiple times. Derwin R. Milligan was dead at the scene between the Camp Horne Road exit and the Interstate 79 interchange.
wtae.com
Fatal crash shuts down part of the Parkway North
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — One person is dead after a serious crash shut down part of the Parkway North Sunday morning, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Derwin Raheem Milligan, 34, of Wexford has died following the crash in the northbound lanes where Parkway North merges with Interstate 79 in Franklin Park.
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aaron Chapin: PSERS has delivered for school retirees — and Pa.’s economy
In a job interview, a good human resources manager will ask about your professional experience — all of it, not just the past six months to a year. When considering contractors to fix your roof, you’re going to look at how well customers rate them — not just now but over time.
Man killed in crash on I-279 identified
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 279. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on the interstate in Franklin Park at mile marker 12.8 at 12:53 a.m. Police said the driver, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s office as 34-year-old...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man accused of assaulting troopers during arrest
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a Westmoreland County man assaulted troopers during his arrest. Investigators said the incident happened a little before 11:40 p.m. last Tuesday when Tre Mallin, 21, of Latrobe, struck a parked car in Unity Township with his vehicle and took off. State police...
Family of victims in East Huntingdon fire located
After more than two days of searching, members of the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have located family members of an elderly East Huntingdon couple killed in a fire Friday. Coroner Tim Carson said Monday that they located a son in Swissvale. Ernest E. Wright Sr., 87, and his wife,...
Westmoreland County Prison guards injured, inmate from Irwin charged
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Monday on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after authorities said he injured three guards, according to court papers. Carl A. Jones, 33, of Irwin, is accused in the Oct. 31 incident at the Hempfield jail. Westmoreland County detectives...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Benninghoff to step down from Pa. House Republican leadership
More fall-out from the tumultuous 2022 election cycle hit Pennsylvania’s General Assembly Monday with the news that current House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, will not seek a Republican leadership position for the 2023-24 term. For state House Republicans, that means at least two of the current top...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volunteers sought for Marshall steering committee
Volunteers are needed to help guide growth and development in Marshall Township during the next 10 years. The township is asking residents to join a Land Development Ordinance Update Steering Committee that will focus on land development ordinances in their neighborhoods, according to township Manager Julie Bastianini. Letters of interest...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been looking for another option for saving money on groceries and household essentials, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Competence versus rhetoric in Pennsylvania elections
There is nothing as important as our electoral process. Elections have to be safe. They have to be secure. They have to be easy and accessible. All of that can seem a little contradictory at times. Does making the process encouraging prevent it from being secure? Does making it safe lock it down too much to have everyone participate?
Police: Clairton man sold drugs while working at Cricket Wireless in Rostraver
A Clairton man is in the Westmoreland County Prison after police said he was selling drugs during his work hours at a Rostraver store. Melvin T. Payne, 42, was jailed Thursday on $250,000 bail after police reported making two drug purchases through a confidential informant this month. He is facing...
Tax rebate 2022: Pennsylvanians can expect a bonus rebate check by year's end
People living in Pennsylvania may be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before 2022 comes to an end.
