Moon, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Moon’s Hailey Longwell wins Moe Rosensteel Award

Her team did not lose a single game and celebrated a pair of championships. But a postseason award really seemed to cap a perfect season for Hailey Longwell. She was the engine that made the Tigers go. The senior midfielder from Moon was named the recipient of the fourth Moe...
MOON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Holiday events, leaf collection and more in Pine, Richland

Santa will be landing his sleigh at the Richland Township VFD on Dec. 4. There will be a breakfast buffet, photo with Santa, crafts, and more. The buffet will include french toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, danish, and beverages. Cost is $20 per person with kids under age 2 free. Two seating choicse are available: 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Registration is required and the form can be printed online at richland.pa.us. It must be returned with payment to Richland Parks & Rec, 4019 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044 by Nov. 30. For more information, contact Melissa Williams at 724-443-5921 or mwilliams@richland.pa.us.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Parkway North crash

A 34-year-old Wexford man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Parkway North in Franklin Park, according to state police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Troopers said a BMW X3 traveling north left the highway, hit a utility pole and rolled over multiple times. Derwin R. Milligan was dead at the scene between the Camp Horne Road exit and the Interstate 79 interchange.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Benninghoff to step down from Pa. House Republican leadership

More fall-out from the tumultuous 2022 election cycle hit Pennsylvania’s General Assembly Monday with the news that current House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, will not seek a Republican leadership position for the 2023-24 term. For state House Republicans, that means at least two of the current top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Volunteers sought for Marshall steering committee

Volunteers are needed to help guide growth and development in Marshall Township during the next 10 years. The township is asking residents to join a Land Development Ordinance Update Steering Committee that will focus on land development ordinances in their neighborhoods, according to township Manager Julie Bastianini. Letters of interest...
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Competence versus rhetoric in Pennsylvania elections

There is nothing as important as our electoral process. Elections have to be safe. They have to be secure. They have to be easy and accessible. All of that can seem a little contradictory at times. Does making the process encouraging prevent it from being secure? Does making it safe lock it down too much to have everyone participate?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

