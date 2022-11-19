ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

3 arrested on gun charges

A 17 year old, found with a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Officers tell us the teen was with two other men and all three were arrested, facing felony gun charges. Police tell us Stephen Kramer was driving in Albany with the 17 year old and Josiah Sifontes as a passenger.
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

Albany man facing felony drug charges after crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After Albany County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull him over on Sunday, Jimmy N. Lindor, 33, allegedly crashed into a bus stop at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Hawk Street. After the crash, Lindor jumped out of his car and ran, police said.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man pleads not guilty in deadly Albany hit-and-run

A man is now charged in the hit-and-run death of Tanisha Brathwaite. Nsikak Okure, 34, appeared in court on Monday morning. Braithwaite, 31, was killed in September at the corner of Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street. With his attorneys by his side, Okure pleaded not guilty to an 11...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Man Arraigned After Being Accused of Hitting And Killing Woman With Vehicle

An Albany County man has been arraigned after being accused of hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle earlier this year. According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Nsikak Okure struck Tanisha Brathwaite on Clinton Avenue in Albany while she was walking home from work on September 14th. Okure is facing multiple charges including manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for December 21st.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Four suspects charged, two sought in Greenville robbery

Police have arrested four people and are looking for two more in connection with a robbery. Colby Hudson, 30, Morgan Brate, 22, Thomas Mason Jr., 29, and Thomas Mason Sr., 49, broke into a home in Greenville, then assaulted and held down two victims until they were able to steal some money, according to police.
GREENVILLE, NY
WNYT

Two people arrested for stealing catalytic converters

Two people are under arrest, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Penny Richards and Trever Murphy are from Ballston Spa. They’re charged with grand larceny. State police say the thefts happened last month – from vehicles parked at businesses in Clifton Park and Halfmoon. The damages could cost more...
CLIFTON PARK, NY

