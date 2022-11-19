An Albany County man has been arraigned after being accused of hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle earlier this year. According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Nsikak Okure struck Tanisha Brathwaite on Clinton Avenue in Albany while she was walking home from work on September 14th. Okure is facing multiple charges including manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for December 21st.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO