WNYT
3 arrested on gun charges
A 17 year old, found with a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Officers tell us the teen was with two other men and all three were arrested, facing felony gun charges. Police tell us Stephen Kramer was driving in Albany with the 17 year old and Josiah Sifontes as a passenger.
Troy felon charged after car chase for alleged ammunition possession
A Troy felon was charged by indictment on Tuesday with illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
New Jersey man pleads guilty to drug trafficking
A 75-year-old New Jersey man has pled guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine in Schenectady.
informnny.com
Albany man facing felony drug charges after crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After Albany County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull him over on Sunday, Jimmy N. Lindor, 33, allegedly crashed into a bus stop at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Hawk Street. After the crash, Lindor jumped out of his car and ran, police said.
WNYT
Lake George man charged with strangulation, assault
A Lake George man has been arrested after allegedly getting into a "violent physical altercation" with a woman on Monday. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Trey Laraway, 30, was charged with strangulation, among other charges.
WNYT
iheart.com
Granville woman faces additional animal neglect charges
A Granville woman has been arrested on additional charges for depriving animals of necessary sustenance.
Man arrested for stealing over $12k with forged checks
An Albany man has been arrested for cashing forged checks totaling over $12,000.
Colonie PD arrest two after vandalism investigation
The Colonie PD made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29. After an investigation, police reported two juveniles were responsible for the incident.
Albany drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison
An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack, meth, and amphetamine to people around the Capital Region.
WRGB
WNYT
Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said. State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.
Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police
Four suspects have been arrested following a home invasion in Greenville. Police continue to search for two suspects who they consider armed and dangerous.
WNYT
Duo nabbed in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Two Ballston Spa people were arrested for their connection to catalytic converter thefts from October.
WRGB
Two people found dead in Sch'dy County home; State Police: "homicide by firearm"
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating after two people were found dead in their Duanesburg/Princetown home, according to the State Police. Police confirm that it is a double homicide and that a firearm was used at a home off Reynolds Road. Police say they do not believe there is a danger to the community.
