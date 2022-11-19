Read full article on original website
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
krcrtv.com
The North Coast may see an expansion of healthcare access due to new bill
EUREKA, Calif. — Nurse practitioners will soon be able to treat patients without physician supervision in California. This is after California's Nursing Agency approved changes to the nurse practitioner requirements on Nov. 14. "It's going to expand access to care by removing that requirement that a physician be available,"...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
kymkemp.com
What’s Love Got to Do with It: The Cold Case of a Murdered Arcata Business Owner
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline in August of 2021 with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
5 Great Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are great options any day of the week, because they always serve absolutely delicious food.
californiaglobe.com
California Threatens to Ban Diesel Trucks, Worsening Supply Chain Backlogs
The disconnect between California policies and politics are at such odds with the rest of the country, it’s a wonder the other 49 states haven’t excommunicated the Golden State from the union. Todays’ headlines are the perfect example:. Rail strike potential grows, threatening to worsen supply chain...
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
SFGate
California’s Mojave desert tortoises move toward extinction. Why saving them is so hard
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — Behind the fences surrounding this 40-square-mile outback of cactus and wiry creosote, the largest remaining population of Mojave desert tortoises was soaking up the morning sun and grazing on a mix of wild greens and flowers. But that didn’t mean the armored beasts were easy...
According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California
Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
krcrtv.com
Illegal elk poaching threatens newly released California Condors
KLAMATH, Calif. — A group of California condors recently introduced into the Northern California skies could be facing another threat to their already endangered status. On Nov. 12, the Northern California Condor Restoration program performed x-rays on elk that were illegally killed in an area often visited by the condors.
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
krcrtv.com
Police remind residents of the importance of seatbelts amid Thanksgiving travel
EUREKA, Calif. — As millions of families throughout the state hit the road to visit friends and family this Thanksgiving holiday, Eureka Police Department would like to remind drivers and passengers of the importance of wearing a seatbelt, and the potentially deadly consequences of not buckling up. Thanksgiving is...
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
‘Failure is not an option’: California reveals ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gases
THE CALIFORNIA AIR Resources Board has unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the plan would radically reshape...
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
KTLA.com
NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for California
Most Californians don’t expect to see anything like a white Christmas, but this year, even a damp Christmas is looking unlikely. An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for much of the Golden State. The 90-day outlook was...
PLANetizen
Largest Dam Removal in U.S. History Clears Final Regulatory Hurdle
The human interventions along the Klamath River have prevented salmon and other fish from flourishing. | davidrh / Shutterstock. The largest dam removal project in U.S. history has cleared its final hurdle on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The Iron Gate Dam, J.C. Boyle Dam, and Copco dams #1 and #2 will soon be history.
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
