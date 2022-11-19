A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.

