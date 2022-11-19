Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Food for People partners with Wildberries and Cadia to double Backpacks for Kids donations
EUREKA, Calif. — This Thanksgiving week, Food for People is partnering with local grocery store Wildberries Marketplace and food brand Cadia to provide healthy, high-quality products to Humboldt County students in need this holiday season. For the past few years, Food for People has worked with Wildberries to provide...
krcrtv.com
Cowboy canned food convoy collects over 500 pounds of food
EUREKA, Calif. — Food For People successfully held its 16th annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy on Saturday in Eureka, collecting 589 pounds of food. Backcountry Horsemen of California's Redwood unit rode across Old Town Eureka collecting donations for the non-profit organization. Many local businesses joined in, including Los Bagels,...
krcrtv.com
Police remind residents of the importance of seatbelts amid Thanksgiving travel
EUREKA, Calif. — As millions of families throughout the state hit the road to visit friends and family this Thanksgiving holiday, Eureka Police Department would like to remind drivers and passengers of the importance of wearing a seatbelt, and the potentially deadly consequences of not buckling up. Thanksgiving is...
krcrtv.com
First responders hold 'Pack the Patrol Car' toy drive in Trinity County
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — 'Tis the season of giving, and this season Trinity County First Responders called on residents to join in on the annual 'Pack the Patrol Car' event. First Responder agencies including the Weaverville Fire Department and Trinity County Sheriff's Department asked residents to drop off new, unwrapped toys for Trinity County children.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Water Main Break in Old Town Leaves Wide Swath of Eureka High and Dry
The Outpost woke up (late) to emails from panicked residents all across the east side of town, ranging roughly from H Street to Cooper Gulch. Why oh why does our home have no water? these people wondered. Well, happily, Brian Gerving, the city of Eureka’s public works director, was up...
lostcoastoutpost.com
This Flaming White Sedan Across From Winco is Gonna Impact Traffic on Harris for a While
A few moments ago, a white sedan across the street in Winco went up in flames. Humboldt Bay Fire is on the scene. They’ve called Eureka Police to come provide traffic control. Thanks to a reader for these photos and the video below.
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Fleeing Law Enforcement Crashes on 12th St Onramp into Fortuna
About 10:45 p.m., a motorcyclist fled law enforcement and crashed off the northbound 12th Street onramp into Fortuna. The suspect, believed to be wearing a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet, fled on foot northbound under the overpass on 101. The helmet was located approximately 100 feet from the bike...
kymkemp.com
Local Trucking Company Agrees to Pay $71,967 Penalty After Three Crashes on Hwy 20 Result in Spills
Local company, Steve Wills Trucking and Logging LLC, had three major crashes on Hwy 20 between January of 2020 and December of 2021 which resulted in raw milk spilling into waterways. One of which resulted in the death of a driver. Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with the company.
kymkemp.com
Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention
A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
krcrtv.com
College of the Redwoods to host Grizzly Bowl versus Monterey Peninsula
EUREKA, Calif. — In their first season since the football team was reinstated, the College of the Redwoods Corsairs will host the Monterey Peninsula Lobos on Dec. 3 for the 2022 Grizzly Bowl. The match is set to be held at the Redwood Bowl at Cal Poly Humboldt at...
kymkemp.com
Woman Taken to Hospital After Stabbing in Eureka
At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center dispatched deputies to the scene of a stabbing in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Eureka. According to the scanner, the suspect was reportedly being restrained after stabbing his female partner in the head and neck....
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Arrested in Eureka For Allegedly Stabbing Woman Following Dispute
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 20, 2022, at about 3:10 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of F Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of a domestic violence incident with a stabbing victim.
kymkemp.com
Water Main Break Causes Problems From Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka
A water main break this morning is causing issues from Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka, according to Humboldt Bay Fire personnel speaking over the scanner. “Hydrants will be low to no water” in that area, according to an alert sent out over the scanner. This water main...
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
SFGate
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
EUREKA, Calif. — Beauty drew Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza to Eureka. In 2018, she and her husband — Michigan natives who had been living for a spell in the Bay Area — moved up to this chilly old timber town to build a life beneath the redwoods and by the sea.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101
A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7 p.m.: Photos] Homicide Suspect Captured After Crash on Mitchell Heights Road
In what multiple readers described as a intense pursuit, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s department captured a homicide suspect who crashed on Mitchell Heights after a chase on Harrison and Myrtle about 2:15 p.m. One reader, Alli Adams, told us that she saw “[t]wo black SUVs, with a CHP SUV...
krcrtv.com
NWS warns of possible sneaker waves on Thursday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service - Eureka is reporting the possibility of sneaker waves hitting the coast on Thursday afternoon. According to the NWS, an extended swell period causes the surf to become large. Sudden larger sneaker waves often occur after periods of smaller waves. NWS is...
kymkemp.com
Man With Felony Warrant Taken Into Custody Yesterday on Hwy 96
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 17, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
This Artsy Small Town In California Is A Hidden Gem With Gorgeous Beaches & Breathtaking Forests
California's golden coastline is home to a plethora of quaint, tiny towns that are the perfect destination for escaping the daily grind of city life. Arcata, CA, also known as "Hippie Haven," is a hidden gem in Humboldt County that is home to a beautiful array of beaches and natural forests.
