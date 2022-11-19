ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Cowboy canned food convoy collects over 500 pounds of food

EUREKA, Calif. — Food For People successfully held its 16th annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy on Saturday in Eureka, collecting 589 pounds of food. Backcountry Horsemen of California's Redwood unit rode across Old Town Eureka collecting donations for the non-profit organization. Many local businesses joined in, including Los Bagels,...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Police remind residents of the importance of seatbelts amid Thanksgiving travel

EUREKA, Calif. — As millions of families throughout the state hit the road to visit friends and family this Thanksgiving holiday, Eureka Police Department would like to remind drivers and passengers of the importance of wearing a seatbelt, and the potentially deadly consequences of not buckling up. Thanksgiving is...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

First responders hold 'Pack the Patrol Car' toy drive in Trinity County

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — 'Tis the season of giving, and this season Trinity County First Responders called on residents to join in on the annual 'Pack the Patrol Car' event. First Responder agencies including the Weaverville Fire Department and Trinity County Sheriff's Department asked residents to drop off new, unwrapped toys for Trinity County children.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Water Main Break in Old Town Leaves Wide Swath of Eureka High and Dry

The Outpost woke up (late) to emails from panicked residents all across the east side of town, ranging roughly from H Street to Cooper Gulch. Why oh why does our home have no water? these people wondered. Well, happily, Brian Gerving, the city of Eureka’s public works director, was up...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention

A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Taken to Hospital After Stabbing in Eureka

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center dispatched deputies to the scene of a stabbing in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Eureka. According to the scanner, the suspect was reportedly being restrained after stabbing his female partner in the head and neck....
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Arrested in Eureka For Allegedly Stabbing Woman Following Dispute

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 20, 2022, at about 3:10 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of F Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of a domestic violence incident with a stabbing victim.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101

A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

NWS warns of possible sneaker waves on Thursday

EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service - Eureka is reporting the possibility of sneaker waves hitting the coast on Thursday afternoon. According to the NWS, an extended swell period causes the surf to become large. Sudden larger sneaker waves often occur after periods of smaller waves. NWS is...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man With Felony Warrant Taken Into Custody Yesterday on Hwy 96

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 17, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy