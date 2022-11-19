ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

AG appoints special counsel, Trump blasts ‘witch hunt’

By Andrew Dorn
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHEYC_0jGQOdT500

( NewsNation ) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday to oversee two separate Justice Department investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

The special counsel will assess whether criminal charges are warranted in connection with the handling of classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, and will also oversee aspects of the DOJ investigation into Trump’s role leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a speech Friday night, Trump assailed the Biden administration as “egregiously corrupt” and called it a “horrendous abuse of power — the latest in a long list of witch hunts.” You can watch the speech in the player below.

The appointment comes just days after Trump formally announced his third consecutive bid for the White House. Garland said that announcement, and the expectation that President Joe Biden will run again, led him to take extra precautions to ensure impartiality.

“Such an appointment underscores the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” said Garland.

Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a longtime prosecutor and former head of the Justice Department’s public integrity section, to serve as special counsel.

“I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice,” Smith said Friday. “The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch.”

Although Smith will now take over both criminal investigations, Garland will ultimately decide whether to bring charges.

Trump called the appointment “disgraceful” and said it was part of a “never ending Witch Hunt” on his social media platform, Truth Social.

During his speech Monday night, Trump said he’d already cooperated with multiple jurisdictions investigating him and the lack of charges proves he’s “one of the most honest and innocent people ever in our country.”

Legal experts told NewsNation this week they expect the investigations to continue despite Trump’s run for office.

This story will continue to be updated. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Musk to restore former President Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Calls Him ‘Only Republican Who Could Lose’ 2024 Election

Donald Trump’s Tuesday night announcement of a new bid for the presidency went down like a lead balloon with some GOP officials—including some who worked closely with him during his time in office. Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting White House chief of staff between January 2019 and March 2020, tore into the former president’s electoral credibility on CNN. When Anderson Cooper asked Mulvaney if he thought Trump’s announcement was good for the Republican party, Mulvaney said: “No, I don’t, because I think he’s the only Republican who could lose.” Mulvaney added that if Trump became the GOP nominee: “That means the 2024 race is not about Joe Biden or whatever Democrat is on the ticket, not about inflation, not about world events, not about abortion. It will be about Donald Trump, the same thing we saw in 2020. No one voted for Joe Biden. Everybody voted for or against Donald Trump. It was a referendum on him. That’s what we’re hurtling toward in 2024. And I don’t see the outcome being any different two years from now than it was two years ago.”
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy