Los Angeles, CA

Union Rescue Mission deep-frying 300 turkeys for Skid Row feast

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Union Rescue Mission deep-frying 300 turkeys for Skid Row feast

If you think it's work putting on a feast for your family, just imagine cooking to feed thousands of people.

That's why the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles is getting a jump start on Saturday's annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteers are deep-frying 300 turkeys. The volunteers deep-fry the turkeys on the loading dock while cooks and chefs prepare the side dishes inside.

Hundreds of staff and volunteers have been working since 8 a.m. Friday, and they'll continue to work throughout the night.

The Union Rescue Mission is expected to feed more than 2,500 people living on the streets of Skid Row.

spectrumnews1.com

Shelters to open in areas where freezing temps are forecast

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With freezing temperatures forecast this week for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and the Mount Wilson area, authorities planned to open winter shelters for people without permanent housing. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens were forecast through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters discover woman dead after extinguishing structure fire in South Los Angeles

Firefighters discovered a dead woman's body inside of a garage fire in South Los Angeles on Tuesday. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. on W. 88th Place. When crews arrived, they found a homes detached garage engulfed in flames. It took 22 firefighters 17 minutes to extinguish the fire in the garage, which had reportedly been converted to a living space. "Sadly, one adult female was found deceased inside the structure," LAFD Spokesperson Nicholas Prange said in a statement. The woman's identity was not immediately known. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Antisemitic literature distributed throughout Culver City neighborhood over weekend

Police are investigating after multiple Culver City residents reported finding antisemitic literature dispersed at their homes over the weekend. "On Sunday ... the Culver City Police Department was made aware of antisemitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City," police said in a statement. "The incident involved the distribution of antisemitic hate publication in one Culver City neighborhood."Multiple neighbors are said to have found the publication at their homes. Police said that the publication "was produced by a known hate group who has distributed similar hate materials in surrounding cities. In recent months, antisemitic flyers have been dispersed in Beverly Hills on multiple occasions, as well as in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. CCPD said that it is working with other neighboring law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident. "Any criminal activity that is discovered as a result of this investigation will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for criminal filing consideration," the statement said.
CULVER CITY, CA
