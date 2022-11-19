LA Auto Show returns for its 115th year 02:28

More than one million square feet indoors and outdoors at the LA Convention Center display the latest in the car industry at the 115th LA Auto Show.

And what's hot? Electric vehicles.

David Fortin, head of the auto show's consumer marketing said every auto maker is trying to meet the 2035 state mandate for zero emission new cars.

But the new car price tag is still high. According to the data analytics firm J.D. Power, the average price paid for a new car in the U.S.is up 6.3% over last year. It is anticipated to decline 5 percent by next year.

Fortin said the industry is still recovering from the pandemic, which led to supply shortages.

The LA Auto Show runs through Nov. 27.