Read full article on original website
Related
GOP groups ask Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday voting in Senate race
Republican groups are asking Georgia's Supreme Court to overturn a ruling allowing early voting to take place Saturday for the state's Dec. 6 Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker. Driving the news: After the state court of appeals denied an appeal of the ruling Monday,...
In Georgia's Senate runoff, everyone campaigns with Brian Kemp
Ahead of the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff, both Republican Herschel Walker and the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, are tying themselves to GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's popularity following his nearly 8-point general election win. Driving the news: Warnock’s campaign recently released a statewide TV ad featuring a Republican voter...
How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor
Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
Oregon governor pardons 45,000 people for marijuana convictions
Oregon became on Monday the latest state to announce it's pardoning thousands of people with low-level marijuana convictions. The big picture: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's move to pardon some 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana comes weeks after President Biden took similar action under federal law. The governors...
Lindsey Graham testifies in 2020 election probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) testified Tuesday before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Driving the news: "Today, Senator Graham appeared before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury for just over two hours and answered all questions," per a statement from senator's office. "The...
Pelosi throws down gauntlet for aging leaders
Like a seasoned CEO, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) handled her party's succession plan seamlessly — anointing a new generation of Democratic talent at a moment other aging leaders are reluctant to give up power. Why it matters: President Biden's 80th birthday on Sunday was a fresh reminder that...
Hispanics will hold nearly all New Mexico statewide office
New Mexico has elected the most Latinos to statewide office of any state — and they're all Democrats. Hispanics will now hold almost all statewide offices in New Mexico. The big picture: The Democratic sweep in the state with the highest percentage of Hispanics illustrates their loyalty in the state to the Democratic Party despite some GOP gains in places like South Texas.
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
David Valadao, Republican who voted to impeach Trump, wins re-election
Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) beat Democratic challenger Rudy Salas to win California's 22nd Congressional District, AP reported late Monday. Why it matters: Valadao was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted last year to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He's one...
Pennsylvania woman convicted of storming Pelosi's office on Jan. 6
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D) office was convicted Monday. Driving the news: A federal jury convicted Riley Williams, 23, on six of the eight counts against her but deadlocked on the two charges that carried the most weight in the case: aiding and abetting in the theft of a laptop from Pelosi's office as well as obstruction of Congress' official proceedings.
Rep. Lofgren says Jan. 6 committee to release final report "within a month"
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot will release "all the evidence" it's collected "within a month." Why it matters: With the committee set to dissolve at the end of the current Congress, it's unknown how the...
2022 saw two of Washington's priciest-ever legislative races
Campaign spending this year was bananas — even in state legislative races. Driving the news: This year's contest between Democrat Emily Randall and Republican Jesse Young goes down as the second-priciest state legislative race in Washington history. Randall, the incumbent, narrowly edged out Young, a state representative, to hold...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account reinstated
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) personal Twitter account was reinstated on the platform on Monday, more than 10 months after being permanently suspended for "repeated violations" of the platform's COVID misinformation policy. Driving the news: The move comes days after Twitter reinstated the account of former President Trump and amid...
House Democrats eye lost ground in 2024
House Democrats are already sizing up the 2024 election map, circling Republicans in districts that mostly voted for President Biden as their top early targets. Why it matters: The early primer of the 2024 battleground could influence how certain House Republicans vote and comport themselves, as well as where presidential candidates spend their time and parties focus their resources.
McCarthy threatens potential Mayorkas “impeachment inquiry”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday threatened a potential “impeachment inquiry” into Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border if the Biden administration official does not resign. Why it matters: The comments reinforced McCarthy's past hints about a prospective...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0