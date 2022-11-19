A Pennsylvania woman who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D) office was convicted Monday. Driving the news: A federal jury convicted Riley Williams, 23, on six of the eight counts against her but deadlocked on the two charges that carried the most weight in the case: aiding and abetting in the theft of a laptop from Pelosi's office as well as obstruction of Congress' official proceedings.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO