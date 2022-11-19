ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

MISSING: Inmate drives away from job site, according to Morgan County authorities

By Logan Sparkman
 4 days ago

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sherriff’s Office (MCSO) reported on Friday that an inmate drove away from the job site he was working at in Falkville.

Inmate Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle was a Morgan County Jail trustee working for the town of Falkville when police say he walked away from the job site.

Reeves was in jail for drug charges which violated his parole.

The inmate was last seen near Jack McCaig Park in Falkville. Authorities say Reeves is bald, has no facial hair and had on a black hat, camouflage jacket and jeans.

Reeves rode away on what MCSO described as a side-by-side gator/Polaris-type vehicle.

If you see Reeves or have any information, you can contact the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office at (256)350-4613.

