Idaho high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from State Finals

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

Get the latest Idaho high school football scores on SBLive as the state championships kick off at Holt Arena in Boise

It is state championship week in Idaho! The 2022 IHSAA football state champions will be decided this week as the state finals kick off at Idaho State's Holt Arena in Boise.

The action gets started on Thursday (November 17) and continues Friday.

You can follow all of this week's playoff action on SBLive Idaho , including live Idaho high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Idaho high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE IDAHO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A 1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A 2 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Idaho high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Idaho:

How the SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football teams fared in Week 12: Rigby derails Rocky Mountain to reach Class 5A finals

Idaho high school football: Top stars, best performances in Week 12 of 2022 fall season

Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (November 7-November 12)?

Full football coverage on SBLive Idaho

