Washington, DC

CougsDaily

BYU Star WR Puka Nacua Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

BYU star wide receiver Puka Nacua has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, the bowl announced on Monday. The Senior Bowl is one of the college all-star games that prepares college players for the NFL and allows those players to work out in front of NFL coaches. Nacua hasn't ...
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Oregon Ducks land in newest ESPN power rankings after big win over Utah

Not many people were giving the Oregon Ducks much of a chance on Saturday night against the No. 10 Utah Utes. Oregon was coming off of an emotional loss to the Washington Huskies, ending their College Football Playoff hopes, and on top of that, quarterback Bo Nix was questionable to play with an ankle injury that had hobbled him all week. The result was a lot of heart and a lot of grit from the Ducks, who turned in their best defensive performance of the year and got back into the top 10 of both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Poll. So...
EUGENE, OR
AllTrojans

Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?

The Rose Bowl will be at capacity for Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA. The game officially sold out on Nov. 15, with 70,685 tickets purchased. The Rose Bowl seats roughly 92,000, but UCLA tarps off portions of the stadium. The UCLA student section will be 16,700, and USC's will be 6,500.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner between Oregon and Utah game

Trying to predict the outcome of a game when you don’t know who one of the quarterbacks is going to be is not a simple task. That’s currently the case for this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was injured last week after being hit in the leg during the fourth quarter of the Washington game. Though he did return for the final five plays of the game, his status for Saturday is up in the air, and there has been a lot of mystery surrounding the entire situation. Despite all of that, ESPN’s College GameDay crew was left picking a winner, with Ducks and Utes standing as one of the most important games on the docket, with the winner getting an inside path to the Pac-12 Championship game. Here is how they all picked on Saturday: Desmond Howard Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pick: UtahPat McAfee Pick: UtahGuest Picker: Sir Nick FaldoPick: UtahKirk Herbstreit Pick: UtahLee Corso Pick: Utah11
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

College football Week 12 top plays: USC defeats UCLA, Oregon tops Utah

Week 12 of the college football season featured several exciting matchups, including No. 12 Oregon beating No. 10 Utah, and No. 7 USC outlasting crosstown rival No. 16 UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Earlier, No. 4 TCU kicked a game-winning field goal against Baylor as time expired to stay unbeaten....
EUGENE, OR

