DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
College football teammates get in fight on sideline during game (Video)
Things got pretty testy on the Arizona football sideline during Saturday's game against Washington State. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were noticeably upset with each other and involved in a brief scuffle during the third quarter. The quarterback actually ...
BYU Star WR Puka Nacua Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation
BYU star wide receiver Puka Nacua has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, the bowl announced on Monday. The Senior Bowl is one of the college all-star games that prepares college players for the NFL and allows those players to work out in front of NFL coaches. Nacua hasn't ...
New York Jets drama takes hold, Sauce Gardner clarifies social media activity
The New York Jets might find themselves at 6-4 on the season and in the midst of the NFL Playoff
Justin Fields, Joe Mixon, Matthew Stafford among injured in NFL's Week 11
Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford and Joe Mixon were among the key players injured in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Kyle Pitts and Ronnie Stanley also were hurt.
Texas A&M football stadium empties during UMass game (Video)
It hasn't been a season to remember for Texas A&M football fans, and they sent a message to the program during Saturday's game against UMass. The announced crowd at the game was more than 90,000, but after the band performed at the halftime break of another close game, that number dropped ...
Where Oregon Ducks land in newest ESPN power rankings after big win over Utah
Not many people were giving the Oregon Ducks much of a chance on Saturday night against the No. 10 Utah Utes. Oregon was coming off of an emotional loss to the Washington Huskies, ending their College Football Playoff hopes, and on top of that, quarterback Bo Nix was questionable to play with an ankle injury that had hobbled him all week. The result was a lot of heart and a lot of grit from the Ducks, who turned in their best defensive performance of the year and got back into the top 10 of both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Poll. So...
USC vs. UCLA score prediction by college football computer model
Two old Pac-12 rivals square off this weekend as USC and UCLA renew their rivalry with a ton on the line in the Pac-12 championship race. USC comes in at first place in the conference standings at 9-1 and with a 7-1 mark in league play, just 1 point in a loss at Utah keeping the Trojans from being ...
Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?
The Rose Bowl will be at capacity for Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA. The game officially sold out on Nov. 15, with 70,685 tickets purchased. The Rose Bowl seats roughly 92,000, but UCLA tarps off portions of the stadium. The UCLA student section will be 16,700, and USC's will be 6,500.
Kirk Herbstreit releases top-six after crazy Week 12
Survive and advance was the theme of Week 12. At least it was for college football’s top-four, plus USC. The top-four won by a combined 26 points. None played a ranked opponent and if it weren’t for Ohio State’s defensive score in the final seconds, it would have been 19 points.
John Salley Talks NBA Money, Says Adrian Dantley Is to Blame for His Horrible Contract
John Salley spent 11 seasons in the NBA and won four championships with three different teams. The post John Salley Talks NBA Money, Says Adrian Dantley Is to Blame for His Horrible Contract appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner between Oregon and Utah game
Trying to predict the outcome of a game when you don’t know who one of the quarterbacks is going to be is not a simple task. That’s currently the case for this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was injured last week after being hit in the leg during the fourth quarter of the Washington game. Though he did return for the final five plays of the game, his status for Saturday is up in the air, and there has been a lot of mystery surrounding the entire situation. Despite all of that, ESPN’s College GameDay crew was left picking a winner, with Ducks and Utes standing as one of the most important games on the docket, with the winner getting an inside path to the Pac-12 Championship game. Here is how they all picked on Saturday: Desmond Howard Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pick: UtahPat McAfee Pick: UtahGuest Picker: Sir Nick FaldoPick: UtahKirk Herbstreit Pick: UtahLee Corso Pick: Utah11
FOX Sports
College football Week 12 top plays: USC defeats UCLA, Oregon tops Utah
Week 12 of the college football season featured several exciting matchups, including No. 12 Oregon beating No. 10 Utah, and No. 7 USC outlasting crosstown rival No. 16 UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Earlier, No. 4 TCU kicked a game-winning field goal against Baylor as time expired to stay unbeaten....
USC football and Lincoln Riley refuted the very skeptical preseason media polls
Beating the UCLA Bruins is a very sweet feeling for any USC fan. What adds to the sweetness of the win over the Bruins is the berth the Trojans have gained in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game, set for Friday, Dec. 2 in Las Vegas. USC will play in the...
Nick Saban has hard time watching football as a fan: ‘I might as well go back to work’
Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Thursday that he has a hard time simply enjoying college football as a fan because he can't help approaching it as a coach.
