NBC Connecticut
I-84 West in Farmington Reopens After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, 2 Vehicles
Interstate 84 west in Farmington has reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles closed multiple lanes on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said one lane was open between exits 39 and 38. The highway has since fully reopened. A school bus appeared to have...
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford
An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
sheltonherald.com
Boy, 14, thrown from SUV that went down embankment off Route 2 in East Hartford, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Norwich 14-year-old was seriously injured Sunday when he was thrown from a car as it plummeted down an embankment off Route 2, state police said. The driver also appeared to have serious injuries, while the front-seat passenger had injuries that appeared to be minor, police said.
trumbulltimes.com
Branford woman, 55, killed crossing East Main Street, police say
BRANFORD — Police say a local woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening while crossing East Main Street. The collision occurred near the intersection Windmill Hill Road, Branford police said Monday. Police identified the victim as Eve Marie Angot, 55, of Branford. Police said Branford officers...
Bristol Press
Two people injured after motorist driving box truck loses brakes headed down Willis Street in Bristol
BRISTOL – Two people were injured Tuesday when a motorist driving a box truck lost control of the vehicle headed down a steep hill in Bristol. The accident was reported midday on Willis Street, where the driver of the truck lost the brakes to the vehicle. The driver was able to maneuver through a parking lot in the area before striking an oak tree on Memorial Boulevard, according to Richard Hart, chief of the fire department.
Eyewitness News
Package store robbery with ‘AR-15 type rifle’ in Shelton leads to pursuit and arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A robbery suspect flashed an “AR-15 type rifle” to a clerk at a package store in Shelton before he was pursued to and arrested in Hartford. Jose Balseiro, 49, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and violation of probation. Shelton police said they...
NBC Connecticut
2 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Hartford
Two people were shot on Buckingham Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The two men were walking when a suspect or suspects opened fire from a passing white SUV, police said. One victim was taken from the scene to a hospital and the other arrived at the hospital...
NBC Connecticut
Man, Teen Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 in Manchester
A man and a teen have serious injuries and a woman person has minor injuries after a crash on Route 2 in Manchester just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. State police said the driver of a Ford Escape tried to pass a Greater Hartford Transit van by driving in the left shoulder near exit 5D, where the shoulder narrows.
NBC Connecticut
One Dead After Crash in Cheshire
One person has died after a crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire just after 7 p.m. Saturday. The Lexus ES350 hit a Volkswagen Jetta, then hit the Jeep Commander, spun and hit the Mitsubishi Eclipse, then hit the Ford Transit van, state police. Arthur Wright, 63, was in the front...
westernmassnews.com
Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search
South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
NBC Connecticut
Wallingford Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police
A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died
A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
Ansonia police seeking information on armed smoke shop robbery
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Smoke Vibe shop on Bridge Street. Police are asking the public to identify a woman they believe has relevant information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411. […]
Eyewitness News
East Lyme man accused of abusing twin infants
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A man from East Lyme is accused of abusing twin infants, according to police. Authorities say a medical office in Old Saybrook reported injured infants were at their office. The four-week-old twins were then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital’s emergency room, police said....
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
Eyewitness News
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford
Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
Windsor man arrested in Vermont
A Windsor man has been arrested in Vermont on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Hartford in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, according to Hartford police and Vermont State Police. U.S. marshals and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect,...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Killing 1-Year-Old in Naugatuck May Have Been Seen in New Haven
Police are continuing to search for a man they are calling a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old child in Naugatuck and new photos released by investigators show he may have been in New Haven. Officers responded to a home at 150 Millville Avenue around 11:30 am Friday and...
NBC Connecticut
Man Transported to Hospital After Suffering Significant Burns in Vernon
A man is being transported to the hospital by LifeStar after police said he suffered significant burns in Vernon on Saturday. Police said an adult male suffered significant burns at a property on East Street. It's unclear what caused the burns. According to police, there was a bonfire going on...
