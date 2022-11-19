An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.

ROCKY HILL, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO