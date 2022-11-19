Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KIMA TV
Wapato burned body found back in August now identified, YCSO says
WAPATO -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has identified the man that was found dead as 46-year-old Miguel “Elvin” Peredes from Nicaragua. Miguel’s partially burned body was found back in August of this year near a burned vehicle on Progressive Rd. near Wapato. Sheriffs say he...
KIMA TV
Neighborhood complaints lead to arrest of fentanyl and meth drug dealer, YPD says
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said they arrested a man over the weekend for selling fentanyl and meth to the homeless. They say a search warrant was served at a "neighborhood nuisance" on Friday, Nov. 18. YPD Detectives, Patrol, DEA task force, Codes, and Refuse all collaborated in the...
KIMA TV
Yakima sheriffs searching for two suspects who allegedly stole two cases of beer
YAKIMA-- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says they are looking for two suspects who stole two cases of beer from a store. In a Twitter post, they show two surveillance photos of the suspects. They also say the two men walked out of the store without paying for two...
KIMA TV
Stage 1 burn ban in effect for all of Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY -- The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban that began Tuesday at 11 a.m. The ban applies to all of Yakima County and prohibits the use of uncertified wood stoves, inserts and fireplaces. It also prohibits all outdoor burning. The agency says...
KIMA TV
Yakima shooting leaves multiple bullet holes in parked truck, no injuries reported
YAKIMA -- We've just received new information on a drive-by shooting that took place over the weekend here in Yakima. Late Saturday night, shots rang through a neighborhood near the 1000 Block of South 21st Avenue. As bullets were flying through the street, they struck a truck multiple times. Police...
KIMA TV
Selah police collect over 1,000 pounds of food to donate for this holiday season
SELAH -- This weekend, Selah police collected more than 1,000 pounds of food to give to the local food bank. Officers set up at Grocery Outlet yesterday to take in donations for this holiday season. In total, they say they collected 1,300 pounds of food and $277 in cash. They...
KIMA TV
An award-winning producer proposes Yakima docuseries highlighting the good in the city
YAKIMA -- A New York based film maker is looking to highlight the good in the City of Yakima. Alexis Robie has produced a number of non-fiction crime shows including the First 48, according to the proposal presented to the city council on Monday. Now, he wants to bring his...
KIMA TV
Yakima's Christmas tree arrives earlier than usual this year
YAKIMA-- It's now beginning to look a lot more like Christmas at the Millenium Plaza. At 9:30 A.M. today, Yakima's downtown tree arrived to be installed, and it arrived a little ahead of schedule due to the ease of the transporting the tree itself. "It's a bit of a smaller...
KIMA TV
Sears store closing date moved back to December 18th
UNION GAP --The Sears store at the Valley Mall hasn't closed its doors quite yet. After the original closing date of November 20th was leaked out to the public, the date was then pushed back to December 18th. But even with less than a month until the store actually closes,...
