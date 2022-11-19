ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

Wapato burned body found back in August now identified, YCSO says

WAPATO -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has identified the man that was found dead as 46-year-old Miguel “Elvin” Peredes from Nicaragua. Miguel’s partially burned body was found back in August of this year near a burned vehicle on Progressive Rd. near Wapato. Sheriffs say he...
WAPATO, WA
KIMA TV

Stage 1 burn ban in effect for all of Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY -- The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban that began Tuesday at 11 a.m. The ban applies to all of Yakima County and prohibits the use of uncertified wood stoves, inserts and fireplaces. It also prohibits all outdoor burning. The agency says...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima's Christmas tree arrives earlier than usual this year

YAKIMA-- It's now beginning to look a lot more like Christmas at the Millenium Plaza. At 9:30 A.M. today, Yakima's downtown tree arrived to be installed, and it arrived a little ahead of schedule due to the ease of the transporting the tree itself. "It's a bit of a smaller...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Sears store closing date moved back to December 18th

UNION GAP --The Sears store at the Valley Mall hasn't closed its doors quite yet. After the original closing date of November 20th was leaked out to the public, the date was then pushed back to December 18th. But even with less than a month until the store actually closes,...
UNION GAP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy