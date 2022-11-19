Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Pioneering better care for aging dogs – and their owners – is NC State professor’s mission
RALEIGH – Dogs have a lot to teach us. In addition to the important life lessons we learn from our pets about friendship, joy and caring for others, dogs also provide veterinary researchers with a good model for understanding the effects of aging in people. “Dogs allow you to...
Worker crushed to death by 3,000-pound container, NC officials say. Now company cited
Officials reported finding “serious” violations at the workplace.
'Though hate may have taken your life, love has sustained your memory': UNC unveils memorial of man stabbed, killed on campus in the 70's
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — 22-year-old James Lewis Cates Junior was attending a party on UNC's campus on November 21, 1970. A fight broke out outside the student union around the pit. "It went on for a handful of minutes," said Independent journalist Mike Ogle. "It ended when Mr. Cates...
Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk. “I’m […]
Durham first responders not meeting goals for quickly reaching people during emergencies
DURHAM, N.C. — First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. It was a topic for discussion at Durham's city council meeting on Tuesday: Both firefighters and police officers are struggling to meet their target goal for expediency.
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
Ambulance involved in multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County, injuries reported
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County on Monday afternoon. EMS officials report minor injuries after the three-vehicle crash. It is unclear how many people were injured. No patients were on board the ambulance, officials were not responding to a call and the lights and sirens […]
Have you seen her? Guilford Co. deputies are searching for a missing woman with a cognitive disability
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing in Guilford County, according to deputies. Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reported 75-year-old Phyllis Carter Rollins missing Tuesday around 10:36 a.m. It should be noted that she has cognitive impairments which may affect her judgment. Deputies...
'A clear leader': Lufkin Road Middle School community mourns principal's unexpected death
APEX, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school. A statement on the county's website shared condolences for Karen Sinders, the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School. "She was a leader who had immense impact...
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash on I-40; other driver was impaired, troopers say
Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham died at the scene, troopers said.
Your children: Without a will, the state decides who gets them, not you
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you hear the word “estate” you might think of a sprawling home with a multi-car garage and a guest house. Certainly, someone who lives in a house like that needs will,. but what about the rest of us who live in regular homes...
Fire forces evacuation of North Carolina hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Driver shortages impact 24 Durham Public Schools bus routes Tuesday; 5 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools buses impacted
Durham Public Schools said Monday that as many as 24 buses could be either delayed or out of service Tuesday. Durham schools said this interruption to service is due to an anticipated driver shortage. The following buses are said by Durham schools to be affected by the shortage:15, 23, 28,...
Injured Asheboro veteran looks forward to accessible home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s true that when veterans return from war, they often face different kinds of battles here at home. Army Specialist Josh Craven, of Asheboro, was severely injured while stationed in Iraq on August 4, 2010, and became an amputee. With his wife Holly by his side, he got through it and […]
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
'How many times does this have to happen before it's enough?': Local LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — At Legends Nightclub, especially on weekends, it's busy. The night club is considered the go-to spot within the LGBTQ community in Raleigh. Hearing of a deadly attack at a similar spot in Colorado Springs invokes grief and trauma for Legend’s manager Trevor Keller. "How many...
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
