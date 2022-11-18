Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
fb101.com
Piroshky Piroshky Returns to Grange Food Hall
After a successful popup at Chef Troy Guard’s Grange Food Hall in October, Seattle’s famous bakery, Piroshky Piroshky, is back in town with pre-order pickup December 1st. Founded in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted Eastern European pastries to loyal fans since 1992.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
MyNorthwest.com
Cap Hill, Sodo, T-Town and the ‘Frisco Effect’
Certain Northwest cities and neighborhoods have nicknames that evoke strong feelings among some local residents – but none, apparently, as strong as the “Frisco Effect” in the city by the bay. According to a blog post written earlier this year by Jay Jurisich, founder and CEO of...
secretseattle.co
5 Stunning Holiday Tree Displays To See In Seattle This Winter
There are few things better than a massive Christmas tree for getting one into the holiday spirit. If you’re looking for a Christmas tree display in Seattle, you actually have more than one option. We rounded up a few of the most exciting holiday tree displays in Seattle this season, as well as a fun getaway option.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 18-20, 2022
Did the week get away from you before you could make weekend plans? No worries...our guide to cheap and easy events has you covered, from Gobble Up Seattle to Parisalexa with Ariana DeBoo and Talaya. and from Julefest: A Nordic Christmas Celebration to Holiday Bookfest. For even more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle
Distance: 8 miles | Difficulty: Moderate | Trailhead: North Bend | Parking Fees: Discover Pass. Mount Si is Seattle’s unofficial favorite mountain—and officially its most glamorous thanks to its appearance in Twin Peaks. It’s easy to see why its rocky and imposing face and famous views attract hordes of area hikers. The strenuous 3,150-foot ascent is made worth the effort by one of the best mountain views in the Puget Sound region; most stop at the base of the bald “haystack” summit, while the brave scramble to the very top.
foodservicedirector.com
Seattle airport opens a virtual chicken concept
Airline travelers going through Seattle now have a new dining option, and one that’s available solely through their phones. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has opened a new virtual restaurant, a chicken concept called Chicky. The restaurant, created in partnership with local chef Kathy Casey, uses QR code ordering, and customers pick up their meals at existing airport eatery Lucky Louie Fish Shack.
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
Seattle sees longest November dry stretch in 22 years
SEATTLE — November in the Pacific Northwest in any given year is typically one of the wettest months of the year. At Sea-Tac, it is the wettest month of the year. The month of November averages 6.31 inches of rainfall but this November, Sea-Tac has only received 1.67 inches so far, making it one of the driest Novembers recorded, and Sunday ties for the longest November dry stretch ever recorded at the airport.
Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
CBS News
A pair of talented performers are breaking barriers at the Pacific Northwest Ballet
SEATTLE - A pair of talented performers are breaking barriers at the Pacific Northwest Ballet. "We are living in times where we are being celebrated by our talent, by our skills, and by who we are, as Black people, as Black artists," said PNB's Jonathan Batista. It's been 14 years...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Carrying cargo
During an early morning walk on Sunset Avenue Friday, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe saw this unusual vessel. He said it’s apparently a Norwegian-made PCTC (pure car truck carrier), one of the largest cargo vessels in the world — possibly holding as many as 8,500 cars.
FodorsTravel
The Seattle Neighborhood Reclaiming Its Black Heritage
The city’s Central District is undergoing a cultural revival with a selection of new restaurants, public spaces, and artistic initiatives. Seattle is famous for its distinct neighborhoods. There’s eccentric Fremont, rebellious Capitol Hill, and historic Pioneer Square, not to mention the iconic Space Needle and perennially popular Pike Place Market. Yet, arguably, one of the most intriguing locales to visit in the city of late is the recently reinvigorated Central District (CD), a diverse residential area wedged between Downtown and Lake Washington that nurtures a rich African American heritage.
Gourmet Seattle sweet potato pies for survivors — all in time for Thanksgiving
SEATTLE — Sweet potato pies for survivors of domestic violence. That’s the mission of one determined woman from Tacoma who owns Blessings Catering Company. Chef Delphia Brewton is a survivor herself. Now she and her team are baking gourmet pies to help victims pay rent or even buy a home, so they can get away from their abuser.
secretseattle.co
15 Little-Known Facts About Seattle That May Surprise You
You can live in a city for years and still not learn all its secrets and hidden history. That’s why we asked Seattleites for their best fun fact about Seattle. Our followers on Instagram and Facebook were happy to share some mind-blowing Seattle facts that most people don’t know.
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
seattlemet.com
This Long-Awaited Bar in Greenwood Lives Up to Expectations
A cocktail with squid ink has to be a gimmick, right? Order the Queen Anne’s Revenge at Bar Sur Mer and it arrives looking like a haunted Coke, garnished with lime and a flower. Inside, mezcal and pineapple flavors acquire a briny shine—I should have known Eric Donnelly was way too astute for gimmicks.
Comments / 1