SEATTLE — November in the Pacific Northwest in any given year is typically one of the wettest months of the year. At Sea-Tac, it is the wettest month of the year. The month of November averages 6.31 inches of rainfall but this November, Sea-Tac has only received 1.67 inches so far, making it one of the driest Novembers recorded, and Sunday ties for the longest November dry stretch ever recorded at the airport.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO