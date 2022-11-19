ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood bank supply is low, donors needed

By Julissa Briseño
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii is low on blood and they are acting fast.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii and Walgreens have partnered together to encourage blood donations.

They are launching a two-week long partnership starting tomorrw, Nov. 19 with hopes to encourage donations.

Walgreens will be holding three community drives at Oahu stores.

Those who donate blood will have a chance to win a Walgreens gift card when BBH visits Cameron Center on Maui from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.

“Our goal is to recruit at least 300 donors and raise awareness about the importance of giving blood,” said Chase Oneal, district manager of Hawaii Walgreens. “It’s the season of giving, so what better way than to give back by saving lives.

If you are planning to attend one of the blood drives on Oahu, make sure to use CODE 333 to receive a goodie bag.

And if you attend one of the special drives, you will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $100 Walgreens gift card, according to BBH. Five winners will be selected to receive the gift card, one at each of the three Walgreens locations, one Oahu donor and one Maui donor.

The following Oahu drives are listed below:

● November 19: Walgreens Laulani Village Shopping Center

● November 26: Walgreens Kailua

● December 3: Walgreens Koko Marina Center

Each drive starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

If you are interested in registering, you can visit bbh.org or call (808)-848-4770.

BBH continues to follow hospital protocols by requiring donors to wear a mask.

KHON2

